OSWEGO — The Oswego River Hawks box lacrosse team was unable to rally back late, falling to the Salt City Eels 18-14 at home on Sunday.
“We had a solid scout on them,” said River Hawks’ defenseman/head coach Chris Brim. “We just didn’t make the plays when we had to make the plays. ... But, overall, I thought we played well. We hustled all over the place.”
Salt City got off to a quick start, opening the scoring just 90 seconds in with a tally from Brandon Miller giving the Eels a 1-0 lead. Chris Deisenroth added on after finishing a quick feed in front, making it 2-0 in the opening five minutes.
But the River Hawks responded, scoring four straight goals to take the lead. J.D. Jones tucked home a pass from Evan Kistner to get Oswego on the board, and 20 seconds later, Thomas Berry tied the game with a shot from the outside.
Trey Jones then added two goals in just over a minute, giving Oswego a 4-2 lead.
“When we were able to get to the middle, we were able to get solid shots,” Brim said of the offensive attack.
Goals by Jeff Geddis and Donovan brought the score even early in the second quarter, and the Eels began taking charge in the frame. Kistner finished on a breakaway to put Oswego back in front, but Salt City responded after Donovan got a shot to deflect in off Oswego goaltender Jack Beck, with a shot through traffic by Tommy Costanza giving Salt City a 6-5 lead.
Brim said the River Hawks’ goal of protecting the middle led to shooting chances from the outside for Salt City, saying it was a “choose your poison” situation.
“I thought we did a good job of protecting the middle. ... We were giving up the deep shot,” said Brim. “I think four or five (goals), they screened Jack (Beck), they came right over the pick and just shot. Good, hard shots off the pick.”
Kroy Arnold was sprung on a breakaway with 5:30 left in the half, extending the Eels’ lead to two. Oswego had a response in the form of a Berry goal, but Arnold answered again before the break, giving Salt City an 8-6 halftime lead.
Tim Zdimal opened the second-half scoring for the Eels, and another breakaway chance from Arnold made it 10-6.
“We’ve got to weather the runs,” Brim said of the momentum swing. “We’ve had that issue all season so far, weathering the runs.”
The teams would trade goals, with Cory Tilton, Luke Hoskin, and Jack Rice adding third-quarter scores for Oswego, but the Eels maintained a 13-9 lead after two goals by Arnold led a balanced Salt City attack.
The River Hawks hung around in the fourth, cutting the lead to three with seven minutes left after goals by J.D. Jones and Hoskin, but the Eels seemed to respond to every one of Oswego’s late runs.
“They had an answer for it,” said Brim of the late run. “That’s all stuff that, as we get a more experienced group, that kind of stuff is going to alleviate itself, hopefully.”
Three straight goals by Geddis gave Salt City an 18-12 lead with three minutes to go, and the River Hawks were unable to make up the deficit. Two late goals by Hoskin made it 18-14 with 1:18 to go, and the Eels held on for the win.
Hoskin scored four goals for the River Hawks, while Berry had three goals and an assist. J.D. Jones had two goals and an assist, with Trey Jones scoring twice. Kistner had a goal and two assists, while Tilton and Rice both added goals.
Brim had praise for players such as Trey Jones and Luke Hoskin, with several of the River Hawks’ top offensive players unavailable on Sunday.
“Granted, it was a loss, but the silver lining is, first year program, first year team,” Brim said. “To see some guys be able to come out and hold their own, so to speak, it’s always encouraging. You always hope that when those guys come back, the sky’s the limit.”
The River Hawks will play a scrimmage against Cortland/Homer at Crisafulli Rink on Aug. 13, according to the team’s website.
