OSWEGO — The Oswego River Hawks box lacrosse team was unable to rally back late, falling to the Salt City Eels 18-14 at home on Sunday.

“We had a solid scout on them,” said River Hawks’ defenseman/head coach Chris Brim. “We just didn’t make the plays when we had to make the plays. ... But, overall, I thought we played well. We hustled all over the place.”

