Oswego River Hawks drop season opener to Utica Yeti

OSWEGO — The Oswego River Hawks opened their inaugural 2022 season on Saturday, and while the result wasn’t in their favor, the team has “a great foundation” to build on.
The River Hawks entered Saturday’s 31-10 loss to the Utica Yeti with a roster mainly composed of local lacrosse products. According to player-head coach Chris Brim, “probably 90 percent” of the team had no prior box lacrosse experience entering this season.
“Our main goal is to go out and compete, and I think we did that,” said Brim. “Second half, we came out a little slow in the third quarter, and they kind of jumped on us there about four minutes in. Dug ourselves a hole we couldn’t get out of. ... That’s going to come with time.”
The Yeti scored the first four goals of the game, with Tyler Hill, Alex Cook, and Neal Powless giving Utica a 4-0 lead in the first seven minutes of play.
Oswego responded, however, getting back-to-back tallies by Cicero-North Syracuse alum Mason Blakeman and J.D. Jones cutting the lead to 4-2 after the first quarter.
“I think that’s where the reassurances come,” Brim said of the team’s response. “Once these guys got settled in and got the jitters out, they realized it was just lacrosse. ... Once it’s just lacrosse, that’s where the guys thrive.”
Utica bounced back with a strong start to the second quarter, extending the lead to three on another Powless shot before responding to a River Hawks tally with two more goals.
Christian Ferrara, a Fayetteville-Manlius grad, finished a breakaway by pushing a shot past Yeti goaltender Shannon Sullivan, cutting the deficit to 5-3 with 11 minutes left in the half. Utica answered with goals by Blaine Stottlar and another from Cook to make it 7-3.
The River Hawks continued to hang around, and Tully product Will Hardy found twine with a heavy shot from the middle before finding Blakeman in front for another goal just a minute and a half later, cutting the Yeti lead to 7-5. Utica had another answer, however, with a goal by Chris Ryan making it 8-5 entering halftime.
Brim said the message for the River Hawks at halftime was to “keep it up.”
“We were being successful in what we were doing, we’ve just got to keep it going,” said Brim.
And Oswego came out flying in the second half, with three consecutive goals across a span of three minutes by Thomas Berry tying the game, 8-8.
“He’s a great player,” Brim said of Berry, a native of Tully. “He’s got a knack for finding the goal.”
From here, however, the Yeti regrouped and took full control. Utica ripped off a run of seven unanswered goals, jumping back in front with a commanding 15-8 lead. Powless scored twice, including the final goal of the run, while Hill, Cook, Nicolas Suits, Brian Conzola, and Stottlar all added goals for the Yeti in the stretch.
“We had a couple of failed clears there that they turned into goals,” said Brim. “Those are disheartening. ... They have a great faceoff guy over there too, in (Nick) Farrell. He comes out, and he won a couple clean. All of a sudden, we were playing catch-up quick.”
Berry’s fourth goal ended the scoring run with 1:48 left in the third quarter, but Utica had seized full momentum by that point. Another Powless score, his fourth, made it 16-9 after three, and the Yeti would pour on some more offense in the final quarter.
Utica scored 15 goals in the final frame, with Cook, Stottlar, Nicholas Kieffer, and Nathan Jobson all adding two goals apiece in the quarter.
The River Hawks’ final tally came with 9:10 remaining, when Hardy got a shot past goaltender Patrick Crosby for his second goal of the game.
Despite the Yeti running away with things at the end, Brim said the River Hawks have “a lot of encouraging things” to take away from the season opener.
“Our faceoff guys played well,” said Brim. “Our goalies played solid. ... Hopefully, we’re going to find our groove. We’re going to have games like that, where we get in our groove and the ball is just going, and everything seems to be working perfect.”
Berry had four goals and an assist for Oswego, while Hardy and Blakeman each had two goals and two assists. Jones had a goal and an assist, while Ferrara added a goal and Owen Spearing picked up an assist.
“I think we have a great foundation, and I think now, especially since a lot of these guys got their first taste of it, now they understand what to expect,” Brim said. “I think we’re going to be in good shape.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.