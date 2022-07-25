OSWEGO — The Oswego River Hawks box larosse team kept the momentum rolling on Friday, earning an 18-14 victory over the Utica Yeti at Crisafulli Arena.
It was the second straight win for the River Hawks after defeating the Virginia Golden Bears 24-10 on July 16.
“The guys got a little taste of what victory feels like,” said player/head coach Chris Brim. “Our offense was finally putting the ball in the net. We kind of clicked on all cylinders, which is great to see.”
Utica struck first just 28 seconds in, when Blaine Stottlar finished a close feed from Alex Cook and beat River Hawks’ goaltender Jack Beck.
Oswego responded, however, as Jack Prossner was sprung on a breakaway and finished to tie the game just over a minute later. The teams continued to trade goals, with Chris Ryan giving Utica the lead back before Evan Kistner tied the game again with 9:44 left in the first.
A power-play goal by Ryan put Utica up 3-2, but Oswego had a big answer in the final seconds of the quarter. Will Hardy finished through a big hit, beating goalie Patrick Crosby to tie the game at the end of the first frame.
Brim said the late response was “huge” for Oswego.
“One of the biggest things we preach, that we’ve been preaching all along, is making sure we try to crush their runs,” said Brim. “Every game we’ve played, we’ve experienced runs. I thought we did a better job of that, of stopping the runs.”
And the River Hawks came out of the break with momentum, with Thomas Berry giving Oswego a 4-3 lead 32 seconds into the quarter. Just over a minute later, Kistner scored his second goal to extend the lead to 5-3.
Oswego maintained a lead through the half, getting a goal from Hardy and two by Mason Blakeman to take a 9-6 advantage into the break.
Oswego kept up its offensive pressure to start the third, with Blakeman and Hardy each adding another goal to make it 11-6. After being held off the scoreboard for nearly 15 minutes of play, Utica finally responded with a breakaway goal by Tyler Hutchinson, making it 11-7 with 5:22 left in the third.
The Yeti turned that goal into momentum, with Stottlar and Hill each scoring to cut the lead to two, 11-9, entering the fourth quarter.
But the River Hawks continued to maintain their lead in the fourth, never allowing Utica to bring the score even. Hardy scored three straight goals for Oswego, with the final one making it 14-11 with nine minutes to play.
“We were able to settle in there,” Brim said of the River Hawks’ answer. “They went on that run, we were able to settle in and kind of take a deep breath. … So they were able to respond. They responded well.”
A quick response by Ryan made it 14-12, and four minutes later, a hard shot by Dave Saccocci got past Beck to cut the lead to one.
The River Hawks, however, answered with a run of their own, as Kistner scored on the power play to push the lead back to two before Luke Hoskin added another to make it 16-13.
“It was huge. Absolutely huge,” said Brim of the late man-advantage goal. “Our power play finally got clicking a little bit today. We were able to get the ball moving, swinging the way it was supposed to. … It was good to see our power play finally get clicking.”
Logan Wilkinson added the final nail in the coffin, laying a big hit and forcing a turnover before going end-to-end and finishing to extend the lead to 17-13 with 1:43 left.
“The game was getting close at the end. They were making a little comeback, we just wanted to stop the run,” said Wilkinson of the goal. “I think that gave us a little juice.”
Hoskin scored his second goal just 12 seconds later, and Utica got a late tally by Nicolas Suits with 1:01 remaining to wrap up the scoring.
The win was the second of the season, and second in a row, for the River Hawks, with Brim saying the young team is “understanding it.”
“For 95% of guys in that locker room, this is their first experience playing box lacrosse,” Brim said. “So now, they go from being solid lacrosse players to understanding a box game, which is a completely different dimension. Now they’re starting to understand those nuances.”
Hardy scored six goals for the River Hawks, while Blakeman added three goals and three assists. Kistner scored three goals, with Hoskin adding a pair.
Thomas Berry had a goal and two assists, while Wilkinson had a goal and an assist. Besaw and Prossner each scored a goal, and Jack Rice had five assists in the win. Jack Beck stopped 28 shots in net, earning the win for Oswego.
The River Hawks were also in action on Sunday, falling 18-14 to the Salt City Eels. The team will host the Rochester Rovers on Friday at 7 p.m., and will play the Eels at home on Sunday at 1 p.m.
“They play hard, they play physical, they play well together,” said Brim of Utica. “That’s a great team, and I can’t commend our guys enough for kind of weathering the storm against an established team like that.”
And while Brim said the team hopes to continue growing, he noted that it won’t necessarily come easily in a challenging league.
“That’s the game plan, is to get better every day. Especially for a young team,” Brim said. “But nothing’s going to come easy, without a doubt.”
