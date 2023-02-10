OSWEGO — Both of the Oswego modified girls basketball teams hosted games at the Oswego Middle School gym on Thursday.
The Bucs’ white team defeated Central Square, 39-29, while the Bucs’ blue team fell to East Syracuse-Minoa, 18-8.
Oswego White 39, Central Square 29
Oswego raced out to an early 16-9 lead after the first frame. Kaelyn Bond opened the scoring for Oswego with a three-point play, followed by a layup. Abbie Ohnmacht followed that up with a pair of free throws and a layup.
Dy’Nastiy Griffin recorded a rebound and then a layup after a missed free throw, followed by five more points for Bond.
Oswego extended its lead going into halftime after a layup from Nora Newell and four baskets from Brenna Cazzolli. The Bucs entered halftime with a 26-13 advantage.
Ohnmacht, Bond and Cazzolli all scored in the third frame to take a 32-17 lead going into the final stanza.
In the fourth quarter, Bond recorded a layup after a nice pass from Abby Geroux, followed by a jump shot from Ohnmacht. Griffin added a free throw and Bond tacked on a layup to round out the 39-29 score.
Bond led the Bucs with 16 points. Cazzolli had 10 points. Ohnmacht recorded eight points. Griffin contributed three points. Newell rounded out the scoring adding two points.
Oswego (2-2) hosts Liverpool on Wednesday.
East Syracuse-Minoa 18, Oswego 8
ESM’s Adut Piok led the Spartans with 12 points in the contest.
It was a tight game in the early stages. Lizzy Stahl recorded the only basket for the Bucs in the first quarter, but ESM led 4-2.
The Spartans jumped out to a 10-4 lead going into halftime. Lily-Simone Cloonan scored in the frame for Oswego.
Morgan Mills had a rebound and a basket in the third frame, and Stahl also tacked on a rebound and basket in the fourth quarter to round out the Bucs’ scoring.
Stahl had four points in the game. Cloonan and Mills contributed two points apiece.
Oswego (1-2) travels to Auburn on Monday.
