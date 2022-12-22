Oswego modified boys basketball falls to Corcoran Dec 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SYRACUSE — A strong second half led the Corcoran (Roberts) modified boys basketball team over Oswego (white) on Wednesday.Oswego coach Brad Shannon said the Bucs played a “solid first half,” but aggressive play and strong shooting from Corcoran helped the Cougars pulled away for the 56-32 victory. Shannon noted strong efforts from Shawn Cloonan, Samuel Arthur and Luis Correa for Oswego.The Bucs (5-3) host Fowler on Jan. 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now DSS workers ‘barely making ends meet’ Latest e-Edition December 22, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRestaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retireKim Maiden SimmondsFirefighters douse fire at former paper plantOswego Town Fire Department chafes under growing number of SUNY Oswego callsSandra L. DumasSandy Creek man charged with sex abuse of children under 11DEC: NYC hunter who shot deer didn’t know there were ‘rules up here’Douglas M. GehanEleanor M. MayerCounty lawmakers vote themselves 6% salary increases Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
