OSWEGO — Vona’s Restaurant defeated the Elks Lodge 13-9 to take over sole possession of first place in the Oswego Little League Majors division. Both Vona’s and Elks came into the game with only 1 loss on the season. Following the contest Vona’s sits at 7-1, while the Elks fell to 5-2 with both losses coming at the hands of the Vona’s Restaurant team.
After a back and forth first 3 innings of play saw Vona’s take a 6-3 lead, the Elks stormed back with 4 runs in the 4th inning to take a 7-6 lead. However, Vona’s tacked on 7 runs of their own in the home half of the 4th to take control of the game. Maddon Carr led off with a double to left-center field. He would score on Shawn Cooper-DeVaul’s 2 RBI single. After a couple walks were delivered Everett Farella came to the plate with the bases loaded and laced a hit that scored all 3 base runners. This would prove to be the game winning hit for Vona’s as the Elks were only able to tack on 2 more runs in the 6th inning.
Farella finished 3 for 4 with 5 RBIs and a run scored for Vona’s. Carr was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Getting the other 2 hits for Vona’s were Cooper-DeVaul and Yadiel Cruz. Also scoring runs for Vona’s were Shawny Baldwin (3), Greyson Joseph (2), Cooper-DeVaul (2), Julius Garabito, Liam Bond, Matthew Woodruff, and Odis Allison.
Julius Garabito pitched brilliantly once again for Vona’s. He set the tone early striking out the first 4 batters he faced. For the second time this season against the Elks he finished with 10 Ks and allowed only 1 hit over his 3.1 innings of work. Greyson Joseph came on in relief and struck out 3 batters over the remaining innings while giving up 4 hits.
Maddox Browngardt had 2 hits and 3 runs scored for the Elks. Grady King, Deatyne Westberry, and Ollie Lukowski also added hits for Elks. Besides Browngardt runs were scored by Westberry (2), King, Nolan Sweet, Luke Braun, and Connor Stepien.
Elks pitchers Deatyne Westberry (1), Maddox Browngardt (6), and Nolan Sweet (3) combined for 10 strikeouts in the contest.
Previous Vona’s games follow:
Vona’s 4, Police 0
In a well-pitched duel between the two teams, Vona’s Restaurant emerged victorious over Police, 4-0. Julius Garabito started on the mound for Vona’s and pitched 4.2 innings of 1-hit baseball with 11 strikeouts. Greyson Joseph threw the remaining 1.1 innings for Vona’s and tacked on 3 strikeouts of his own, allowing no hits.
For Police, Logan Cavallier tossed 8 strikeouts over 4 innings and gave up just 3 hits. Brody Burdick pitched the remaining inning for Police and gave up the other Vona’s hit.
Getting the 4 hits for the winners were Julius Garabito with a single and a triple, Maddon Carr, and Shawn Cooper-DeVaul. They each had 1 run scored with Shawny Baldwin adding the other run for Vona’s. The lone Police hit came from Payton Frey.
Vona’s 23, Bosco's 3
Yadiel Cruz and Maddon Carr each had 3 hits to lead Vona’s Restaurant to victory. Vona’s jumped on Bosco’s early to take control of the game. Everett Farella, Julius Garabito, and Shawn Cooper-DeVaul each had 2 hits while Casey Partlow tallied his first Little League hit. Scoring runs for the winners were Cruz (4), Farella (3), Carr (3), Cooper-DeVaul (3), Garabito (2), Partlow (2), Shawny Baldwin (2), Jack Schirtz (2), Greyson Joseph, and Liam Bond.
Carr started on the bump for Vona’s and threw 9 strikeouts with 4 hits allowed over 4 innings in the contest. Also pitching for the Vona’s squad were Shawn Cooper-DeVaul who had 1 hit allowed with 3 Ks in the 5th inning, and Jack Schirtz who pitched the last inning in a 3 up 3 down finish to the game for Vona’s.
For Bosco’s Mason Seinoski and Carter Conaway led the way with 2 singles each. Ian Rolfe had the other hit for Bosco’s.
Pitching for Bosco’s were Johnny Stahl, Ian Rolfe, and Carter Conaway. They each struck out 2 Vona’s batters.
Vona’s 17, Elks 5
Julius Garabito pitched a gem with 10 strikeouts and only 1 hit allowed over 4
innings of work, and Maddon Carr went 4 for 4 with two doubles, two singles, and 4 runs scored to lead Vona’s Restaurant past the Elks in this Majors contest played earlier in the season.
Greyson Joseph added on two hits and a run scored for Vona’s while Garabito, Yadiel Cruz, and Odis Allison each collected hits for the winners. Scoring the Vona’s runs besides Carr and Joseph were Shawny Baldwin (2), Yadiel Cruz (2), Liam Bond (2), Shawn Cooper-DeVaul, Everett Farella, Garabito, Matthew Woodruff, Casey Partlow, and Allison.
After Garabito’s stellar performance on the mound shut down the Elks offense, Greyson Joseph pitched the final 2 innings and struck out 4 while allowing just 2 hits.
For the Elks, Luke Braun belted a triple, Deatyne Westberry hit a double, and Grady King added a single for their 3 hits in the contest. Westberry started on the mound for the Elks and had 6 strikeouts while Maddox Browngardt tossed 7 Ks. Braun and Ollie Lukowski pitched in the 6th inning to finish the game.
