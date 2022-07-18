OSWEGO — Behind strong pitching performances by Logan Cavellier and Maddox Browngardt, the Oswego Little League 12U All-Stars earned a 7-4 win over Cicero in pool play of the District 8 tournament on Saturday.
Cavellier pitched the first three innings, allowing only one hit, while Browngardt struck out five batters across the final three frames.
Oswego took the lead in the first inning, with Deatyne Westberry lacing a double before coming home to score after a misplay in the field.
Cicero was able to strike back in the bottom half, with a bases-loaded walk to Ethan Hanson bringing home John Tinsley to tie the game.
But Oswego was able to gain some distance in the second, scoring three runs to take a 4-1 lead. Carter Conaway led off the inning with a triple and scored on an RBI double by Everett Farella the following at-bat. Farella was driven home with an RBI single by Connor Stepien, who scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Cavellier.
After driving in a run, the pitcher tossed a pair of scoreless innings, striking out two batters.
In the bottom of the fourth, Cicero got a run back after an RBI double by Max Bell scored Caiden Antoine, cutting the lead to 4-2.
Oswego again had a response, however, scoring three runs in the fifth to extend the lead to 7-2. Maddon Carr and Conaway hit back-to-back singles to start the frame, and an RBI single by Johnny Stahl brought home Carr. Westberry doubled later in the frame, driving home Conaway and Stahl to push the lead to five.
Both teams were held off the scoreboard until the bottom of the sixth, when Cicero made a final push. Brian Saloski hit a one-out triple, and scored on a single by Bell. An RBI single by Carter Pallotta scored Bell, cutting Oswego’s lead to 7-4 with two outs. With Pallotta at first, Tinsley hit a hard line drive that was snagged by Stepien in center field to end the game.
For Oswego, Westberry was 3-4 with two doubles, a single, two RBIs, and a run scored. Stepien had a pair of singles, an RBI, and a run, while Farella recorded an RBI double and a run scored. Conaway was 3-4 with two triples, a single, and two runs. Stahl had an RBI single, while Grady King, Julius Garabito, Carr, and Nate Chetney also recorded hits and Cavellier added an RBI.
Cavellier pitched the first three innings, striking out four batters. Browngardt threw the final three frames with five strikeouts.
Oswego also beat North Syracuse 16-3 on Sunday, moving to 2-0 in pool play, and will face off against Baldwinsville at 6 p.m. tomorrow.
