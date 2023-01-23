Oswego Lacrosse Club meeting scheduled for Jan. 30 Jan 23, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — The Oswego Lacrosse Club is hosting is annual general meeting on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the upstairs meeting room at Canale’s Restaurant in Oswego. All members of the club — players, parents and coaches — are encouraged to attend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition January 21, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego JC Penney store to closeFormer Miller Brewery complex to be redevelopedMother, daughter plan to reopen Beck’s Hotel in MexicoDaniel J. Delaney Sr.Oswego superintendent: Students didn’t try to take deputy’s gunDorothy P. LoomisSusan M. RichardsMayor takes victory lap in final State of the City addressRichard T. ‘Dick’ GillespieBarlow to announce new playground for younger kids Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes FOR RENT fulton clean 2 bdrm apt. $900+utilities. No dogs. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
