Jr. Red Cone Classic Luke Holmes

Oswego Kartway’s defending Jr. Red Clone Classic champion Luke Holmes is pictured during pre-race ceremonies of last year’s Budweiser International Classic 200 with Oswego Speedway representative Mackenzie Miller. 

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Long known as a stepping stone to the next level of auto racing in central New York, Oswego Kartway will once again see its track champions and Kartway Classic winners recognized during Oswego Speedway’s two crown jewel events — the Budweiser International Classic 200 and NAPA Super DIRT Week’s Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200.

Located directly behind Oswego Speedway, the Kartway will reopen in 2023 with a special four-race King of the Kartway series, which will crown track champions in nine divisions following events on July 7, Aug. 11, Aug. 31, and Sept. 8.

Recommended for you