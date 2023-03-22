Oswego Kartway’s defending Jr. Red Clone Classic champion Luke Holmes is pictured during pre-race ceremonies of last year’s Budweiser International Classic 200 with Oswego Speedway representative Mackenzie Miller.
OSWEGO — Long known as a stepping stone to the next level of auto racing in central New York, Oswego Kartway will once again see its track champions and Kartway Classic winners recognized during Oswego Speedway’s two crown jewel events — the Budweiser International Classic 200 and NAPA Super DIRT Week’s Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200.
Located directly behind Oswego Speedway, the Kartway will reopen in 2023 with a special four-race King of the Kartway series, which will crown track champions in nine divisions following events on July 7, Aug. 11, Aug. 31, and Sept. 8.
Track champions in each division will receive a pair of complimentary general admission tickets to NAPA Super DIRT Week’s Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 on Oct. 8, and each will be recognized during pre-race ceremonies ahead of driver introductions.
Each champion will not only be welcomed to the pre-race stage and introduced to the crowd, but they will also have the opportunity to shake the hand of each starter in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200.
The Oswego Kartway Classic, which takes place Aug. 31 during Budweiser Classic Weekend, will award each of its champions a chance to be recognized during driver introductions of the Budweiser International Classic 200 on Sept. 3.
Each Kartway Classic winner will walk the Classic podium and be introduced to the crowd before greeting each starter in the International Classic.
Top-three finishers in Kartway Classic events will again receive complimentary tickets to Classic Weekend from Oswego Speedway.
“Last year’s program went over so well that Jeff Hachmann of the World Racing Group, as well as both Chuck Handley and Paul Conzone of Oswego Speedway, wanted to be sure that it continued in 2023,” said Dan Kapuscinski, King of the Kartway series promoter. “This opportunity provides a memory of a lifetime for our racers and we cannot thank the staff of Super DIRT Week and Oswego Speedway enough for allowing this to happen.”
More details on Oswego Kartway’s King of the Kartway series will be available soon, including opportunities for series and event sponsorship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.