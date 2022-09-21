OSWEGO — After a three-year hiatus, Oswego Kartway’s Fall Frenzy will return on Friday, Sept. 23, featuring the Pro Clone 360 Fall Frenzy 200. That event will pay a record $1,500 to the winner.

The evening finale will be the longest-running event ever held at the Kartway, running 200 laps with caution laps counting, taking a page out of the book of the International Classic 200 at Oswego Speedway.

Recommended for you