OSWEGO — After a three-year hiatus, Oswego Kartway’s Fall Frenzy will return on Friday, Sept. 23, featuring the Pro Clone 360 Fall Frenzy 200. That event will pay a record $1,500 to the winner.
The evening finale will be the longest-running event ever held at the Kartway, running 200 laps with caution laps counting, taking a page out of the book of the International Classic 200 at Oswego Speedway.
A total of 16 karts will take the green flag on Friday night, with live pit stops permitted, at the risk of losing a lap to the race leaders.
Pro series point leaders Seth Whitney and Thomas Montgomery are the only two guaranteed starters for Friday’s main event after scoring top finishes in the JP Jewelers Battle at the Bullring and Oswego Kartway Classic held earlier this year.
“Back when I brought the Frenzy to the Kartway in 2013, I thought 100 laps was going to be the type of ironman event I wanted, but we quickly found that 100 laps could be run in pretty quick order,” said Fall Frenzy promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “Since then I have wanted to run 200 laps straight, but did not have the opportunity until this year. This race is going to be unique, as survival and staying on the lead lap will be key in order to have a chance at winning the $1,500 top prize.”
With a minimum of 16 entries on hand for the 200, the race will pay out to the top 10 finishers.
Along with the Fall Frenzy 200 for Pro Clone 360, eight other points divisions will be on hand to settle this year’s JP Jewelers King of the Kartway championship.
Those classes include Jr. Red Clone, Jr. Green Clone, Jr. Purple Clone, Jr. Blue Clone, Jr. Unrestricted, Clone Light, Clone Heavy and Clone Super Heavy.
Entry fees includes the driver’s pit pass.
Pit passes are available for spectators, along with spectator admission by carload.
Pit gates open on Friday at 4 p.m., with the drivers’ meeting slated for 6:15 p.m. and hot laps at 6:30 p.m. Qualifying will begin at 7 p.m. with points classes running heat races and Pro Clone 360 competing in time trials.
