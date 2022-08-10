Oswego Kartway returns to action Friday night with the Battle at the Bullring

OSWEGO — Action will return to Oswego Kartway on Friday night with the Battle at the Bullring program, presented by Garafolo’s Importing.
This will be the first event of the three-race JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series. Companion events will follow on Sept. 1 and Sept. 23.
Nine divisions of racing will be featured across the three-race JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series. These include the Compass Federal Credit Union Jr. Red Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Green Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Purple Clone, Premiere Landscaping Jr. Blue Clone, Mike Babcock Racing Jr. Unrestricted, Burritt Motors Clone Light, Marsden Supply Co. Clone Heavy, Burke’s Home Centers Clone Super Heavy, and Lucky 7s Landscaping Pro Clone 360.
Friday’s Battle at the Bullring program will see all eight points divisions in action along with a 25-lap, $250-to-win, Pro Clone 360 feature, which will kick start the qualifying process for the Fall Frenzy 200 on Sept. 23.
Pit gates will open on Friday at 4:30 p.m., with the drivers’ meeting taking place at 6:15 p.m.
Hot laps will begin at 6:30 p.m., with racing to follow at 7 p.m.
There is an entry fee for all points classes, and the fee includes the driver’s pit pass.
Pit admission for non-drivers is available, and there is a carload admission charge for spectators.
Transponders and Raceceiver radios are required to compete on Friday. The kartway will have transponders available to rent. All karts will be required to utilize the Burris 33 tire, with fuel to be purchased from the Xpress Mart Sunoco gas station located on Route 104 in front of the speedway.
Garafolo’s will be on hand to provide full concessions for the evening.
An Oswego Speedway driver autograph session is also expected to take place during the night’s intermission. Otto Sitterly, Camden Proud, David Danzer and Jeff Abold have all expressed interest in attending.
The Kartway Classic will be featured on Thursday, Sept. 1, with more points racing as well as the 50-lap, $500-to-win, Pro Clone 360 finale. At the conclusion of that race, the top two drivers in Pro Clone 360 points from Aug. 12 and Sept. 1 will be locked into the top 10 starting spots for the 200-lap, $1,500 to win, Fall Frenzy 200.
The Fall Frenzy 200 will conclude the JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series on Friday, Sept. 23. All eight points divisions will crown champions on that night, followed by the 16-kart Fall Frenzy 200 for Pro Clone 360, which will see caution flag laps count in the longest race ever run at Oswego Kartway.
