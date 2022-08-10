Oswego Kartway returns to action Friday night with the Battle at the Bullring

Pictured is racing action from Oswego Kartway. The Kartway will hold its Battle of the Bullring program on Friday, presented by Garafolo’s Importing.

 Ray Grela photo

OSWEGO — Action will return to Oswego Kartway on Friday night with the Battle at the Bullring program, presented by Garafolo’s Importing.

This will be the first event of the three-race JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series. Companion events will follow on Sept. 1 and Sept. 23.

