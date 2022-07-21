Oswego Kartway preparing for Battle at the Bullring

OSWEGO — Oswego Kartway has announced nine division partners for the upcoming three-race King of the Kartway Series, which will open Aug. 12 with the Battle at the Bullring.
Nine divisions of racing will be featured across the three-race series. These include Compass Federal Credit Union Jr. Red Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Green Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Purple Clone, Premiere Landscaping Jr. Blue Clone, Mike Babcock Racing Jr. Unrestricted, Burritt Motors Clone Light, Marsden Supply Co. Clone Heavy, Burke’s Home Centers Clone Super Heavy, and Lucky 7’s Landscaping Pro Clone 360.
“We’re thrilled to have the support from Compass Federal Credit Union, In10sity Karting, Premiere Landscaping, Mike Babcock Racing, Burritt Motors, Marsden Supply Co., Burke’s Home Centers and Lucky 7’s Landscaping as we prepare for the first race of the King of the Kartway Series on Aug. 12,” said series promoter Dan Kapuscinski. “Each of these partners will play a pivotal role in helping to bring racing back to Oswego Kartway.”
The Aug. 12 Battle at the Bullring will see all eight points divisions in action along with a 25-lap, $250 to win, Pro Clone 360 feature, which will kick start the qualifying process for the Fall Frenzy 200 on Sept. 23.
The Kartway Classic will be featured Sept. 1 with more points racing as well as the 50-lap, $500 to win, Pro Clone 360 finale. At the conclusion of this race, the top two drivers in Pro Clone 360 points from Aug. 12 and Sept. 1 will be locked into the top 10 starting spots for the 200-lap, $1,500-to-win Fall Frenzy 200.
The Fall Frenzy 200 will conclude the series Sept. 23. All eight points divisions will crown champions on this night, followed by the 16-kart Fall Frenzy 200 for Pro Clone 360, which will see caution flag laps count in the longest race ever run at Oswego Kartway.
