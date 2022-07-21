Oswego Kartway preparing for Battle at the Bullring

Pictured is action at Oswego Kartway. The Kartway will hold the Battle of the Bullring event on Aug. 12.

 RJ Grela photo

OSWEGO — Oswego Kartway has announced nine division partners for the upcoming three-race King of the Kartway Series, which will open Aug. 12 with the Battle at the Bullring.

Nine divisions of racing will be featured across the three-race series. These include Compass Federal Credit Union Jr. Red Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Green Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Purple Clone, Premiere Landscaping Jr. Blue Clone, Mike Babcock Racing Jr. Unrestricted, Burritt Motors Clone Light, Marsden Supply Co. Clone Heavy, Burke’s Home Centers Clone Super Heavy, and Lucky 7’s Landscaping Pro Clone 360.

