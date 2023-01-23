FRIDAY
OSWEGO — The Oswego junior varsity girls basketball team fell 39-23 against Cortland on Friday.
Cloudy this evening becoming windy with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Cloudy this evening becoming windy with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: January 23, 2023 @ 8:15 pm
FRIDAY
OSWEGO — The Oswego junior varsity girls basketball team fell 39-23 against Cortland on Friday.
Cortland jumped out to an early double-digit lead in the first quarter before the Bucs closed the gap to one point in the second quarter, led by Giada Pezzlo’s four 3-pointers. But the Purple Tigers clawed back to lead by nine points at halftime.
Coach Ryan Lavner said Cortland “reapplied pressure” after the Bucs made a run, and Oswego “struggled to move the ball around the floor” after Cortland put the pressure back on.
“We need to do a better job of facing the basket on the catch so we can see all of our options, both in the half-court offense and the full-court press break. Sometimes, we lock in on one person we plan to pass to and we forget about the other options,” Lavner said. “We don’t use the dribble to improve a passing position or angle, and we don’t fake a pass to make a pass. If we can continue to work on those basics, we will have a lot more success.”
Pezzlo scored 19 of the Bucs’ 23 points, which included five 3-pointers.
Maddia Mills (3 points) and Olivia Garafolo (1 point) rounded out Oswego’s scoring.
SATURDAY
CORTLAND — Cortland’s offensive firepower stuck around on Saturday, and the Bucs fell 41-14 to the Purple Tigers.
Lavner noted that Cortland played a man-to-man defense that “proved even more effective than the zone (defense) the previous night.”
“It was one of those games where we went through every offense and set we had, tried creating off the fly, and could not find the room to get ourselves open. It felt like Cortland had six players out there the way they pressured us,” Lavner said. “We struggled with the first pass past half court. But when we were able to make it, we had wide-open cutters and wide-open rollers off screens, but we could not turn those into baskets.”
Pezzlo scored 12 points for Oswego. Maryann Cherchio added a bucket as well.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.