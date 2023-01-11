OSWEGO — The Oswego junior varsity girls basketball team fell short against Auburn, 40-31, on Tuesday.
Early in the game, Oswego coach Ryan Lavner noted Auburn used a 1-3-1 defense that forced the Bucs “into turnovers that led to easy baskets.”
Updated: January 11, 2023 @ 3:29 pm
While Oswego cut into the deficit in the third frame to “make it a game,” Auburn had a “quick response and worked their way to victory.”
“I knew Auburn was going to be a tough game coming in, not necessarily because of their skill but more so considering they play a 1-3-1 defense, which is a defense that a lot of our players have never played against,” Lavner said. “We spent a lot of time prepping to break the press, which Auburn pulled off during the first quarter, but Auburn did a nice job of sending their player on top of the 1-3-1 to defend us full court.”
Lavner said the Bucs made adjustments through the game, showing improvement moving the ball up the court and attacking the rim.
Giada Pezzo led the Bucs with 15 points. Madison Casaletta added seven points. Madisyn Mills tacked on six points. Olivia Garafolo contributed two points. Katie Franklin recorded a point.
“We will see Auburn again, but we will also play other teams this year that play a 1-3-1 (defense), so it will be beneficial for us to have this reference point moving forward when we see those other teams,” Lavner said.
The Bucs host Jamesville-DeWitt today.
