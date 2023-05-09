CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego junior varsity baseball team had a doubleheader on Friday against Central Square.
The Bucs won Game 1, 5-2, before tying in the second game, 5-5. The second contest was called because the field didn’t have lights and the sun had set.
Game 1
Jose Ramos pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts, allowing four hits, four walks and two runs.
The bats, however, backed up Ramos. In the third inning, Austin Freebern (a double), Ethan King and Logan Stahl had three consecutive hits which scored two runs to tie the game, 2-2. The Bucs kept the bats hot in the fourth frame with Mikey Conzone leading the inning with a single.
Matt Willis pinch ran for Conzone, and Eli Belawski advanced Willis with a sacrifice bunt. Then Mario Garabito plated Willis with an RBI double. Garabito’s aggressive base running scored another run after a wild pitch from the Redhawks to put the Bucs up, 4-2.
In the fifth frame, Zach Truell singled and then stole second and third. He scored after Garabito hit an RBI single to center field.
Game 2
Freebern tied things up in the bottom of the first inning after a double and then a single from King, followed by an RBI from Ramos. Miscues from the Bucs in the second inning gave Central Square four more runs in the top of the stanza.
The Bucs came back with a run after Eddie Kuzawski scored after he was hit by a pitch, and then advanced after a single from Willis. Garabito hit an RBI, sending Kuzawski across home palte.
After a pitching change to start the third inning, Garabito pitched the five innings, not allowing a hit or a run, while striking out seven batters and walking six.
In the third inning, Freebern and King both drew walks before Stahl singled and Truell hit an RBI single to notch the score 5-5.
Both teams had opportunities to secure the victory in the two extra innings, but with the sun setting, umpires called the game due to darkness.
Oswego (7-2-1) had a home-and-home series against Auburn on Monday and Tuesday.
