Oswego JV baseball sweeps Fulton Apr 18, 2023

The Oswego junior varsity baseball team opened its season with a two-game sweep of Fulton on Thursday and Friday, winning by scores of 4-0 and then 14-7.

In the opening game, pitchers Jose Ramos (nine strikeouts) and Matt Willis (six strikeouts) combined for a one-hitter.

Logan Stahl had the winning RBI, while Mario Garabito and Eli Belawski both recorded hits for the Bucs. Chance Shepard had the lone hit for the Red Raiders.

In the second game, Garabito earned the win on the mound recording seven strikeouts. He also went 3-4 at the plate. Stahl went 4-4 with a double and a triple, plus four RBIs. Austin Freebern and Mike Conzone both recorded two hits and both had two RBIs.

Ramos, Eddie Kuzowski, Belawski, Zach Truell (2B) and Ethan King also recorded RBIs. Willis also recorded a hit and scored for Oswego.

The Bucs (2-0) have a doubleheader at Cortland on Wednesday.

—Be sure to submit JV or modified scores to Sports Editor Ben Grieco at bgrieco@palltimes.com.
