FULTON — Oswego Industries, a nonprofit organization based in Fulton that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, held its 16th annual Golf Tournament, presented by HealthWay, at Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton on June 11.
There were 92 golfers (23 teams) in the captain and crew tournament, which raised $30,257 to empower locals with disabilities to lead rich and fulfilling lives. “This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors and the community at large,” Darcy Antonucci, director of administration and head of the golf committee, said. “Our presenting sponsor, HealthWay, is a major business partner for our agency. We are happy to be working together in multiple ways to provide new opportunities to people with disabilities.”
The tournament was won by the Craft 120 team with a score of 56. Team members included Mike Rasbeck (team captain), Dan Deline, Gary Erb, and Dakota Gorski. The runners-up, Team Chapa, had a score of 58.
Closest to the pin was won by Anna Laurion (women) and Fran Dashnau (men); Dashnau also won the Dixon Golf closest to the pin (overall) prize. Longest drive winners were Cindy Devon (women) and Lyn Babcock (men). The putting contest was won by Brandon Kelly after a putt-off between four golfers who all sank their initial putt.
Golfers had several unique games to participate in on the course, including the Accessibility Hole on hole #14, which involved balancing on a swiveling platform. The challenge helped golfers understand the experience of putting with an unsteady gait. Dixon Golf also had two representatives on the course running contests on holes #6 and #18.
The 50/50 raffle, which had a pot of $2,140 by the end of the tournament, was won by Giorgio DelVechio. Golfers also had the opportunity to win numerous raffle baskets donated by area businesses, including Par-K Chrysler Jeep, Eagle Beverage, Page Trucking, and Tatlim Bakery.
To receive updates about next year’s tournament as they become available, contact Rebekkah Frisch at rfrisch@oswegoind.org or 315-598-3108, ext. 232.
For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to empower people with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing. The agency accomplishes this by striving to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to promoting individual growth, productivity, and independence through education, advocacy, and increased community acceptance and participation. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, family support services, supported employment, and day habilitation programs. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
