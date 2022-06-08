Oswego Health supports Harborfest Run event

Oswego Health is the Finish Line Sponsor for the Oswego YMCA’s Harborfest Run/Walk, set for July 30. To sign up or for more information see www.raceroster.com/events. Pictured from left are Dr. Duane Tull, Oswego Health chief medical officer; Cheryl Baldwin, executive director of the Oswego YMCA; Mike Backus, Oswego Health chief operating officer and executive vice president; Trish Levine, director of health and wellness at the Oswego YMCA; and Michael Harlovic, Oswego Health president and CEO.
OSWEGO — The Oswego YMCA will hold the 33rd annual Harborfest Run/Walk on Saturday, July 30.
Events will include a 10-kilometer run, a 5K run/walk, and a kids’ fun run.
The fun run starts at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K and 10K events at 8:30 a.m. The races start and finish in front of the Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St., Oswego.
Oswego Health is the Finish Line Sponsor for the Harborfest Run/Walk. This wellness event is a fun and healthy opportunity for friends and family during the busy weekend of festival activities.
“Oswego Health’s sponsorship of the 33rd annual Oswego YMCA Harborfest 5K and 10K is an example of our commitment to building a healthier Oswego with our community partners,” said Michael Harlovic, president and CEO of Oswego Health.
Runners and walkers of all ages and ability levels are encouraged to participate.
Anchored in the community for over 167 years, the Oswego YMCA is a leading nonprofit organization strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The Y relies on a group of special events that includes the Harborfest Run/Walk, the Oswego Dragonboat Festival, and CNY Pumpkin Festival to support the YMCA programs and services that serve thousands of children, adults, and families.
“Most people think of the Y as just a membership-based place for fitness,” said Trish Levine, director of health and wellness at the Oswego YMCA. “The YMCA is so much more, providing opportunities that nurture and improve the health and well-being of our community.”
Levine added that the Y delivers critical fundamental services in safe places, welcoming places that are open to all.
Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female finishers in the 5K and 10K events, and there will be recognition of the top three in all age groups. Participants can register online at www.raceroster.com/events. Those who register by July 1 will secure a commemorative race shirt and pre-registration pricing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.