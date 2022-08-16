OSWEGO — About 100 people took part Saturday in the Oswego Health Foundation’s seventh annual For Youth Health 5K at the Seneca Hill campus, located off Route 481 on Route 45A.
Everett Bryant of Mexico was the overall winner of the 5K run with a time of 18:40.
Oswego’s Molly Fitzgibbons (18:56) won the women’s 5K run and placed second overall.
Completing the top five in the men’s 5K run were Fulton’s Mike Chrisman (19:07), Oswego’s Treyse Miller (19:39), Oswego’s Andrew Shaver (19:50), and Mexico’s Logan Fitzgerald (20:44).
Following Fitzgibbons in the women’s 5K run were Oswego’s Madeleine Shaver (23:04), Oswego’s Abby Molinari (23:37), Fulton’s Becca Stone (24:10), and Mexico’s Ellie Bryant (25:26).
In the 5K walk, the top three finishers were Fulton’s Michael Mielnicki (34:38), Fulton’s Brian Pelton (34:51), and Fulton’s Mary Farfaglia (35:32).
The event’s presenting sponsor was Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.
Awards were presented to the top three overall male and female 5K finishers in both the running and walking divisions.
Also with the run, the event included local vendors, community partners, and resources focusing on strengthening health in the community.
Following are the top finishers in the 5K run and the 5K walk. For the complete list of finishers, see www.auyertiming.com.
1. Everett Bryant, Mexico, 18:40
2. Molly Fitzgibbons, Oswego, 18:56
3. Mike Chrisman, Fulton, 19:07
4. Treyse Miller, Oswego, 19:39
5. Andrew Shaver, Oswego, 19:50
6. Logan Fitzgerald, Mexico, 20:44
7. Jon Shaver, Oswego, 20:45
8. Zachary McQuaid, Oswego, 20:46
9. Elijah Lanigra, Oswego, 20:54
10. David Caramella, Oswego, 21:02
11. Kyle Davis, Oswego, 22:01
12. Grant Wendt, Oswego, 22:10
13. Madeleine Shaver, Oswego, 23:04
14. Larry Miller, Oswego, 23:32
15. Brodie Wood, Oswego, 23:34
16. Abby Molinari, Oswego, 23:37
17. Noe Gomez, Syracuse, 23:49
18. David Price, Corryton, Tenn., 23:56
19. Becca Stone, Fulton, 24:10
20. Juan Gomez, Syracuse, 24:39
21. Ellie Bryant, Mexico, 25:26
22. Bill Delfing, Oswego, 25:37
23. Gretchen Menter, Highland Lake, 26:13
24. Mark Humphrey, Oswego, 26:17
25. Danielle Reese, Red Creek, 26:44
26. Tom Richardson, Oswego, 27:05
27. Tiffany Barrett, Oswego, 27:12
28. Terri Richardson, Oswego, 27:13
29. Teresa Mech, Oswego, 27:17
30. Brandy Earl, Oswego, 27:19
1. Michael Mielnicki, Fulton, 34:38
2. Brian Pelton, Fulton, 34:51
3. Mary Farfaglia, Fulton, 35:32
4. Reagan Wood, Oswego, 35:53
5. Alberto Gomez, Syracuse, 36:58
6. Lorraine Fenn, Oswego, 37:00
7. Phil Gailinas, Oswego, 37:41
8. Jessica Leaf, Oswego, 38:28
9. Arlo Olson, Oswego, 40:38
10. David Mirabito, Fulton, 41:35
