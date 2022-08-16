For Your Health 5K 2022

Pictured are runners at the start of Saturday’s Oswego Health Foundation For Your Health 5K event at the Seneca Hill campus. Excellus BlueCross BlueShield was the presenting sponsor.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

OSWEGO — About 100 people took part Saturday in the Oswego Health Foundation’s seventh annual For Youth Health 5K at the Seneca Hill campus, located off Route 481 on Route 45A.

Everett Bryant of Mexico was the overall winner of the 5K run with a time of 18:40.

