OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls soccer team ran rampant in its 4-0 win over visiting Syracuse on Monday.
The Buccaneers controlled every aspect of the game down to the final whistle.
The Bucs wasted no time controlling possession and getting on the score sheet early. In the ninth minute, senior forward Mia Fierro unleashed a rocket shot from 25 yards. The Syracuse keeper got her fingers on it, but was unable to keep the ball from going into the net.
The celebration of the goal seemed to last longer than it took for Oswego to double the lead. Less than two minutes later, senior midfielder Sydney Hoefer latched herself onto a beautifully placed free kick. Her volley beat the keeper from close range and in the blink of an eye the Buccaneers had a brace.
Oswego coach Anthony Richmond said that these fast starts just happen. The goal is to be able to play consistently for the entire game, and that by accomplishing other smaller goals the girls are able to reap the benefits of applying pressure.
“We try to go 80 minutes full speed, but obviously they get tired, they’re subbing and things like that,” Richmond said. “Our goal is to apply pressure and to move the ball quickly and they’ve done that. They’re a fun group to coach and they’re getting results so it’s rewarding for them.”
Oswego didn’t score for the remainder of the half, but still dominated. There was no point in which Syracuse found itself with any foothold in the game. A few moments of pressure tested the Buccaneers defense, but the line held solidly and repelled any substantial attack.
Oswego possessed the ball well, stringing together passes that put the Syracuse defense under constant stress. Richmond attributes his team’s ability to continue this sort of pressure to the growing depth within the squad.
“The depth is starting to come with some of the younger girls improving each day as well as some of the seniors who are improving,” Richmond said. “It’s that unit staying together, playing together and working hard together.”
The start of the second half was nearly identical to that of the first, with two quick-fire goals that shell-shocked Syracuse. Rosie Wallace scored both. The first was a well-placed curler into the top left corner. Even with a big lead, the Buccaneers continued to push for more.
The interplay among the players was excellent thanks to great special awareness Richmond believes comes from the players having similar roots.
“The nine seniors have been playing together since they were younger … they’ve started understanding spacing and the need for that and moving the ball with passing, not dribbling,” Richmond said. “It’s gotten to the point where it keeps on getting better and it’s one of those things they’re starting to know where certain people are going to be even before that person’s there. It’s that chemistry because they’ve been together for so long.”
Despite the resounding win, Richmond remains focused on the fact there is still more to learn. However, he did reflect on what his team means to him.
“With us it’s constantly building and getting better each game and trying to be ready,” he said. “They work hard. They’re a good group led by the nine seniors I have. I’m very fortunate to have had them the last few years. They’re great leaders.”
The Buccaneers will host East Syracuse-Minoa on Thursday.
