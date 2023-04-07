Oswego Bucs

CAZENOVIA — Kylie Fritton scored the game-winning goal with just 13 seconds left in the contest, and the Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team opened its season with a 13-12 win over Cazenovia on Thursday.

Oswego coach Ted Beers said the Bucs “started quick” and “took control” offensively in the opening 15 minutes.

