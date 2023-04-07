CAZENOVIA — Kylie Fritton scored the game-winning goal with just 13 seconds left in the contest, and the Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team opened its season with a 13-12 win over Cazenovia on Thursday.
Oswego coach Ted Beers said the Bucs “started quick” and “took control” offensively in the opening 15 minutes.
But it was the Lakers who led at halftime, 9-8, despite some chances for Oswego late in the half.
“We had a couple of fouls that set us back and forced us on our heels, and had to play defense the last part of the first half,” Beers said. “We had a chance to tie it up with some of the clock left, but the Cazenovia defense smothered our chance to tie it up ... going into the half.”
Oswego led for most of the second half after some back and forth play, and the Bucs tied the game 12-12 with just over two minutes left in the game.
“We had several scoring chances in the last minute-and-a-half, and we were on the doorstep several times, but the Cazevnoia goalie came up big with the remainder of the time on the clock.”
With 15 seconds left in the contest, Alaina DiBlasi “read the play very well,” and cut through some defenders to find an open Fritton, who received the pass. A Cazenovia defender was called for a shooting space violation, and Fritton was put on the 8-meter line with 13 seconds left in the game, eventually scoring with the free possession.
The Bucs kept the ball from moving too much off the final draw, securing the road win.
Beers said the game allows the Bucs to see where they need some work, noting that the Lakers beat Oswego “on ground balls and draw controls.” He added that Oswego “played well” in a “fun and intense game.”
“We knew that this would be a tough first game for us. Cazenovia had two games already under their belt this season, including a home game just two days before we met them on their field,” Beers said. “I am very impressed with our shot selection — we had several great open looks as well as one that hit the post.”
Fritton led Oswego with five goals and two assists. Mia Fierro tacked on three goals and three assists, plus two ground balls, two draw controls and a caused turnover.
DiBlasi recorded two goals, one assist, four ground balls, three draw controls and a forced turnover. Cora Shiel, Amanda Connelly and Mischa Palmitesso scored one goal each.
Kaelyn Cisson added a ground ball and a turnover, and Peyton Bond also had a ground ball.
In net, Makensie Sinclair made eight saves on 20 shots.
“Sinclair saw the field very well today including a long outlet pass to a wide open Mia Fierro for one of Mia’s several goals on the day,” Beers said.
Oswego (1-0) travels to Cortland on Tuesday to begin its league schedule.
