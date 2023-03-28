OSWEGO — With the Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team returning four of its top five scorers from the 2022 season, coach Ted Beers is hoping to see more offense from the Bucs in the 2023 season.
Plus, Mia Fierro — a senior who missed the 2022 campaign due to an injury — is back on attack.
But first, Beers has to get his players to shoot. He noted that his players’ passing has gotten better since last season, and he’s “been real happy with how well they’ve been feeding the ball to each other.”
“I’ve had to bark a few times in practice, ‘Someone has to pull the trigger. It’s great that you’re passing to each other, but at some point in time, one of you has to shoot, please,’” Beers said. “I’m all for them trying to get as many goals and assists, but somebody has to shoot.”
The Bucs return sophomore Alaina DiBlasi, who led Oswego with 37 goals and 20 assists last season. Also returning are junior Kylie Fritton (29 goals, 4 assists) and sophomore Cora Shiel (20 goals, 4 assists). Sophomore Amanda Connelly, who tacked on 16 goals and seven assists last season, will also be on attack for the Bucs.
Fierro said with a lot of young talent, this is “probably the best group” she’s played with at Oswego.
With the return of Fierro, Oswego has six attacks this year, three of which were starters last year. “Adding Mia to that bunch as the fourth one is real nice,” Beers added.
“I’m looking to see Alaina — and now being able to have Mia to feed off of and feed her — it should be fun. Last year, DiBlasi faced a whole bunch of double-teams and triple-teams. Same thing with Kylie,” Beers said. “It’s going to be fun to watch because this group is not afraid to pass. I love having that problem on my hands. I’m excited to get out and see how things go.”
Beers, in his seventh season as varsity coach, has a bigger squad than the last few seasons with 22 players on the roster. He said he hasn’t had this big of a team since before COVID. The Bucs consist of 20 field players and two goalies. “That gives us the ability to run two lines of midfielders, and feel comfortable running those two lines,” he added.
While Oswego is a little younger on the defensive side of the ball, senior goaltender Allyson Bruns mentioned the “defense is good at moving their feet,” and some of the new players have adapted well to their positions.
The Bucs earned their way into sectionals last year after posting a 5-11 overall record, but ultimately fell to a strong Auburn squad in the opening round of the Class B tournament.
Beers mentioned the tough league Oswego plays in, having to go against Auburn and Jamesville-DeWitt, as well as county rival Fulton — which made the state semifinals last season.
“You can’t take away from a group like (Fulton),” Beers said.
Beers said, even though it’s open sectionals this season, the Bucs want to position themselves so that they don’t have to face a powerhouse team like Fayetteville-Manlius or West Genesee in the first round. “I want to try to get as many wins as we can so that we can get a seeding that is more comfortable.”
“We’re not going to bother having that discussion (about open sectionals), because we want to position ourselves in a good spot,” Beers said. “We hit the qualifying mark and had to face Auburn. It’s not what I wanted to do, but at the same time there were a lot of teams that didn’t make sectionals. It was an accomplishment in and of itself.”
The 2023 campaign for the Bucs began on Monday with a scrimmage at Jordan-Elbridge. Oswego travels to Mexico today for its last scrimmage of the season. The Bucs’ regular season begins on April 6 at Cazenovia — and the Bucs will play on the Cazenovia College turf field. Oswego will host its first regular-season game on April 18 against Jamesville-DeWitt.
Beers said the scrimmages provide an opportunity to be able to take a step back and say, “What worked well and what didn’t? Where do we feel we need to improve?”
“They offered to play on the college field and I would love to take advantage of that. It’s something that you can remember. ‘We got to play at a college facility.’ We have a real nice stadium, but to say I played at Caz College, and it’ll be a treat for the players,” Beers said. “It’s nice to not have to play against your own teammates, because you know what your teammate is going to do after awhile.”
The seniors on the team said it’s a “sentimental” feeling going into their last year. For Carolena Canale, who has been playing lacrosse since kindergarten, she said “it means a lot to see this program turn into what it has.”
Fierro, after missing two seasons between COVID-19 and last year’s injury, added it feels like senior year “crept up” on her. “I’m just grateful for the years that I got,” she said.
“I just get along with all the girls really well. I’m going to miss them,” Bruns said. “I’ve been playing with a lot of them since elementary school.”
Beers said he is “anxious” to get the 2023 regular season underway.
“I expect a lot of growth with this group this year. They’re a fun group to be around. They talk a lot, which is great for lacrosse. The ball movement has been wonderful to see,” Beers said. “You get into these practices and watch everything, and you’re just anxious to get into a game where it’s not your teammate that you’re going against. I think they’re excited as I am.”
