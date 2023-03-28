Oswego girls lacrosse practice 2023

Oswego varsity girls lacrosse assistant coach Mark Fierro talks to a group of players during a recent practice at Oswego’s Turf Stadium.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — With the Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team returning four of its top five scorers from the 2022 season, coach Ted Beers is hoping to see more offense from the Bucs in the 2023 season.

Plus, Mia Fierro — a senior who missed the 2022 campaign due to an injury — is back on attack.

