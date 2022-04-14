OSWEGO — The Oswego girls lacrosse team won 11-6 against Cortland Wednesday on the turf field before a fairly large spring break crowd.
The Bucs were led by the speed and shiftiness of Alaina DiBlasi, who went on to score four goals and assist on another three. She was no match for Cortland in the midfield as she took several runs from Oswego’s goalie crease, all the way to taking shots on Cortland goalie Hayden Bulger.
The Purple Tigers appeared to be taking over in the first half, as they took a 3-2 lead with 11:15 remaining before halftime. They responded to two separate Oswego goals within seven seconds and eight seconds respectively before breaking the back and forth with a goal from junior Gabrielle Cransfield.
With 4:37 remaining in the half, the Bucs got their equalizer with senior Isabella Koproski scoring.
Cortland had its last strong chance to take the lead two minutes later, but a penalty shot attempt by Ryleigh Larkin went wide of goalie Allyson Bruns. Before the Purple Tigers knew it, Oswego capitalized and took advantage of a set play, resulting in DiBlasi taking a pass from behind the goal and catching it right in front of Bulger before pushing it in.
The freshman did not stop, executing a rocket from a full sprint over Bulger’s shoulder 36 seconds later to extend the lead to 5-3.
The first 11 minutes of the second half featured the Bucs scoring four goals unanswered, running the score up to 9-3. They were able to get into their sets at this point in the game and share the wealth more, allowing for DiBlasi to a bit of a break from sprinting up and down the field.
