Oswego girls lacrosse honors seniors, hosts Jamesville-DeWitt

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team braved a cold, windy night on Wednesday, honoring its five seniors ahead of the team’s 17-3 loss to Jamesville-DeWitt.
Head coach Ted Beers said “As a coach, it’s always hard saying goodbye to those girls, especially when you’ve known them for so long, and they’ve been in your program for so long.”
The Bucs have five seniors: Julia Porter, Emilia Georgi, Azalia Avery, Kat Winchek, and Bella Koproski.
“Bella, Kat, and Azalia are captains this year that were chosen by the girls. It’s always tough to lose senior leadership, and those three girls have done a great job of leading this group,” said Beers. “Julia ... She’s been a rock-solid individual for us for defense. She’s anchored back there, she’s really helped the girls out a lot this year.”
Beers also highlighted Georgi, the Bucs’ fifth senior, a foreign exchange student from Germany.
“At the beginning of the season, she came to us and said she wanted to play lacrosse,” Beers said. “I don’t think we’ve actually had a foreign exchange student who’s played girls lacrosse for us before. It’s exciting to have someone from a different culture. ... The girls have really taken her in.”
Porter said the night was emotional, but also said she was “very happy” about her time with the team.
“It’s very emotional, and I’m really glad I got to play with these girls,” said Porter of the senior night. “We’re a big family. This is like my second family. ... I’m just extremely excited I got to play with these girls."
“It meant a lot that we actually had a senior night, even though it was crappy conditions and everything. It was just really nice of everyone to do it,” said Koproski. “... Honestly, it’s a great group of girls.”
Once the game began, the visiting Red Rams quickly went to work, scoring four goals in the first two minutes of the contest. Brooke Bort opened the scoring just 43 seconds in, with Lindsey Hildreth making it 2-0 less than a minute later.
Just thirteen seconds after Hildreth’s goal, Merris Kessler finished to push the lead to three. Another goal from Hildreth 16 seconds later quickly gave the Red Rams a 4-0 advantage.
Hildreth worked her way in close and finished again 15 seconds later, extending the lead to 5-0. Sydney Balotin added a goal with 18:05 left in the half, and another score for Kessler pushed the lead to 7-0.
“You take a program like J-D, historically they’re always ranked,” said Beers. “Top 25, I think going into this game they’re top 15 for Class C in the state, and it shows. … They play the game well.”
Sadie Withers stretched the Red Rams’ lead to 8-0 with 16 minutes left, and Kate Barclay finished to make it 9-0 less than a minute later. Another goal from Kessler and two tallies by Cambell Endries sent J-D into halftime with a 12-0 lead.
“Knowing who we were playing, we knew that they were going to get their shots off,” said Beers of the Red Rams. “We knew that they were going to be good on ground balls. Their draw controls were really, really good.”
Bort scored her second goal of the night just over two minutes into the second half, making it 13-0. Withers’ third goal made it 14-0, and goals from Endries, Barclay, and another from Withers gave J-D a 17-0 lead with just under 15 minutes remaining.
Despite the score, Beers made note of some encouraging signs from the Bucs’ defense.
“There was a good 12-minute stretch where we held them to only one shot, and that’s great,” Beers said. “As a defensive-minded group, it’s compliments to them. We’ve come a long way in that category, on defense.”
Oswego also saw the offense come to life in the latter portion of the second half, scoring the game’s final three goals. Alaina DiBlasi broke in alone and finished with eight minutes left, while Kylie Fritton put a shot past Red Rams goaltender Lucy Keib with four minutes to play. The Bucs set up an offensive possession in the final seconds, with DiBlasi curling around the net and getting a shot past Keib with two seconds remaining.
Beers said he felt the Bucs had “several” good scoring opportunities, saying the Red Rams defense was able to shut down many of them.
“We had several other good looks, (we) just couldn’t capitalize because their defense was pretty stifling,” said Beers. “But we got some shots off, especially in the second half. You get those shots, you get a couple quick goals on the board, you build some confidence, you try to sway the momentum a little bit.”
Hildreth, Withers, and Endries each finished with three goals for J-D. Kessler and Barclay each had two goals and an assist, while Bort scored twice. Sydney Balotin added a goal and two assists, with Macy Durkin recording two assists. Keib made one save in goal.
DiBlasi scored twice for Oswego, while Fritton added a goal. Allyson Bruns and Mackensie Sinclair each saw time in net, with Bruns making five saves and Sinclair stopping two shots.
Oswego (4-6) will play at Cortland at 7 p.m. on May 3. Beers said the Bucs will try to “take some of that momentum we had today” into next week.
“It’s just all about motivation,” said Koproski of the remainder of the season. “It just depends on what everyone’s mindset is during the game.”
