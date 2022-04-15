OSWEGO — Cazenovia varsity girls lacrosse ran away in the second half against Oswego in Thursday’s mid-morning contest, winning 14-6.
Oswego found itself down early after being able to control the ball and continued to get peppered in its defensive zone. The Bucs tried to claw back at the end of the first half and its offense once again came from the speed of freshman Alaina DiBlasi. She set up two shot attempts for Isabella Koproski and Cora Shiel. The two capitalized and made it 7-3 going to halftime.
Following a few minutes of Oswego getting great attempts at the beginning of the second half, Cazenovia took control of the game and made the most of the Bucs’ tired legs.
With just over 20 minutes left in the game, senior Dali Dennison made it 8-3. Katie Rajkowski scored soon after, with the nail in the coffin coming on a goal at the 16:08 mark from Maren Smith, making it 10-3. Smith came from behind the net and tucked the ball over the right shoulder of goalie Allyson Bruns.
Bruns had another impressive game in net, stopping 14 of 28 shots faced. Head coach Theodore Beers credited Bruns with keeping her team in the game.
“For playing three games in four days, especially a pretty intense one yesterday, we were pretty tired,” said Beers. “Our goaltender Allyson Bruns has had back-to-back days of great goaltending. She made a ton of saves today and kept us in the game.”
The two teams went back and forth in the remaining minutes of the game, featuring several open field space advances. Cazenovia had control of the game from start to finish, wrapping up a 14-6 victory.
Beers believed if Oswego capitalized on early second-half opportunities, the game could have been closer.
“Sometimes when you rush too much, you get in your own head,” Beers said. “We shot right into the goalie’s stick for two, we had another go wide left and then we shot one right into the goalie’s chest. Four consecutive ones where we do not make the goalie work, that definitely is not helping us.”
Koproski and Shiel each scored twice for the Bucs. DiBlasi had a goal and an assist, while Kylie Fritton added a goal for Oswego. Bruns made 14 saves in net on 28 shots.
After playing the previous three games at home, the Bucs will be on the road for their next four, beginning Monday at Syracuse.
