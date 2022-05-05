OSWEGO — On Monday, the Oswego varsity golf team hosted an invitational on its home course, competing in league competition against the other teams of the Salt City Athletic Conference: Jamesville-DeWitt, East Syracuse Minoa Orange and Blue, Central Square and Auburn.
The league competition took place on Oswego Country Club’s par 35 front nine under mostly cloudy skies. Despite the less than perfect weather conditions, the course itself was in prime shape thanks to longtime superintendent Scott Peters and staff.
“We are so lucky to play and practice at such a wonderfully maintained and designed course,” said Oswego Coach Dan Rose. “It continues to be one of the best courses we play on all year. Teams love traveling here. It is well worth the trip.”
On Monday, Oswego bested three of the five SCAC teams after the lowest four scores were totaled. Jamesville-DeWitt led the way among the team competition with a score of 187, followed closely by ESM Blue (193). Oswego finished in the third spot with a score of 217, beating Central Square (227), Auburn (226) and ESM Orange (235). With these wins, the Bucs moved to 3-3 on the young season.
Junior starter Catherine Callen finished in the second individual position overall with a score of 42 on the front side at Oswego.
Senior Emily Barnes from Central Square was the day’s overall medalist with an impressive score of 38. Also scoring for Oswego on Monday were freshman Emily Furlong (53), sophomore Ciarrah Tynan (60), and freshman Ella O’Connor (62).
Oswego plays again on Friday when the Bucs visit Central Square at Greenview Country Club.
