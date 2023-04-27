AUBURN — The Oswego varsity girls golf team defeated Auburn, 248-255, on Wednesday at Highland Park Golf Club in the Bucs’ first match of the season.
Oswego coach Dan Rose said the first contest “had been a long time coming,” with a few cancellations due to weather.
“A few of our matches were pushed back,” Rose said. “So the girls have had a substantial amount of practice time to work on the fundamentals.”
Those fundamentals include “a steady diet of grip, stance and posture,” Rose noted.
“Learning how to properly hold the golf club and how to properly address the ball, both with regard to stance and posture, makes all the difference for someone just starting out,” Rose said. “A proper stance and grip lay the foundation for an optimal swing path.”
The Oswego golfers finally got the chance to put their practice to work with a match
at Auburn’s Highland Park — a course known for its uneven lies, blind approach shots and fast greens, Rose said.
Taking on the partly sunny, and cool and dry conditions were Oswego’s Ella O’Connor, Miley Bevacqua, Ciarrah Tynan and Lauren Adkins.
Tynan turned in the low score for the Bucs with a 57 on the front nine of Highland. The highlight of her round came on a chip-in on the eighth hole after hitting greenside water, Rose mentioned. Bevacqua, in her second season of competitive golf, carded a 63. Adkins and O’Connor both shot 64s.
“Each of these players have shown significant growth from last season to now,” Rose said. “We will continue to practice and play with the hopes of getting better and better as the year progresses.”
The Bucs (1-0) play again on Friday at Greenview Golf Club.
