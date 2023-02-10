FULTON — Both the Oswego and Fulton varsity girls basketball teams have had their fair share of close matchups throughout their respective seasons.
Friday night in Fulton was no different. But, the Bucs came out on top 50-42 over the Red Raiders.
Late in the contest, Fulton trailed by just three points with 23.8 seconds left in the game, but Oswego sank five free throws in the last 22 seconds — two from Maria Sweet, two from Adriana Ellis and one from Sophia Babcock — take the eight-point win back up Route 481.
“We’ve got to learn how to finish games. We’ve lost seven or games by six or less points — even this one, it was eight points, but it was closer than that,” Fulton coach Derek Lyons said. “We’re just not finishing games. At the end of the game, we’ve got to hit a shot. We had a couple chances, we just didn’t make the shots.”
Oswego never trailed in the opening quarter. After the Bucs hit the opening layup, followed by a matching basket from the Red Raiders 30 seconds later, Oswego never looked back.
Fulton kept up the pace with Maddie Baum hitting a layup with 2:54 left in the quarter to cut Oswego’s lead to just one point, but a rebound and a layup from Alexa Kuzawski with 20 seconds left put the Bucs on top 11-8.
Oswego went on a small run toward the middle of the second stanza with a free throw from Ellis and a 3-pointer from Sophia Babcock, but then the Red Raiders went on a six-point run — featuring a 3-pointer from Mandy Miller and a three-point play from Kayla McCraith — to tie the game 18-18.
Sweet drained a shot from beyond the arc with 35 seconds left in the half, however, to keep the Bucs up by three points, 21-18, at halftime.
“Fulton’s an athletic team. They’re running and jumping, and it kind of got us out of our composure. It was good to see our girls pull that off,” Oswego coach Joe Babcock said. “We had a couple girls who were hanging heads (early), and what was good was I heard other players on our team talking to those kids who were hanging their heads, and saying, ‘Stay with it. Keep it up.’ That helps tremendously when you have the support of your teammates.”
Fulton took its first lead of the game after it scored the first seven points of the third quarter with five points from Baum and a layup from Grace Clary, giving the Red Raiders a 25-21 advantage. But just as Fulton went on its run, Oswego matched it with five points of its own, with Sweet sinking two layups and a free throw.
The teams traded baskets throughout the remainder of the quarter until the Bucs went on another small run again, with Kuzawski hitting a 3-pointer and Sophia Babcock draining a layup. Oswego led 37-33 going into the fourth quarter.
“We went two possessions in a row where we made the right play, then we made the wrong one. Again, those are situational things where you practice them in practice, but it’s not the same as a game. It’s hard to be prepared for those types of things when it comes,” Lyons said. “Hopefully we can learn from those mistakes and maybe change it up.”
The Bucs kept enough of a gap thanks to some clutch shooting from the charity stripe late in the game. Oswego maintained at least a three-point advantage during the entire fourth quarter. Fulton got to within four points with 23.8 seconds left, but the five late free throws from Oswego put the Bucs on top.
“That was key. We’ve talked about it all year,” Joe Babcock said of the Bucs’ shooting from the free-throw line. “We shoot free throws every day (in practice). We’ve had two or three games that we’ve lost because of free throws.”
Lyons said it came down to mental mistakes and Oswego capitalizing when the Red Raiders did make those mistakes.
“We probably had 20 turnovers I’m assuming. You can’t win games when you have 20 turnovers, especially against a team (that doesn’t press),” Lyons said. “A pressing team, you expect those things. Oswego plays back in the zone. … We were turning the ball over.”
Sweet led the Bucs with 15 points, followed by 11 points from Sophia Babcock. Ellis tacked on seven points. Kuzawski and Riley Reynolds both contributed six points. Sydney Hoefer added three points. Peyton Bond rounded out Oswego’s scoring with two points.
“It was good to see our girls pull that off. They just played so hard for the entire game,” Joe Babcock said. “Overall, to keep that composure and to make big shots and to hit big free throws to maintain that lead, it was fun to see. It was a fun game tonight.”
For Fulton, Baum led the Red Raiders with 14 points. Grace Clary and Kayla McCraith both added nine points. Miller contributed four points. Carleigh Patterson tacked on three points. Laura Bartlett scored two points, and Bella Maliszewski rounded out the team’s scoring with one point.
All-in-all, Joe Babcock said it was a good rivalry game with a “cool environment.”
“This is stemming back from when I played in the ‘80s when we had Buc weekend. I always reminisce when I come to this court. I remember playing on this court. I remember these stands being packed and the crowd yelling at me,” Joe Babcock said. “To see my girls playing and battling until the end and winning on this court today, it was fun. It was stressful, but it was fun.”
“When I was (at Fulton), that was the big rivalry. I don’t think it’s as big as it used to be. But, Oswego plays tough,” Lyons said. “I definitely think it hypes up a little bit.”
Fulton closes out the regular season with a 7-12 record. The Red Raiders will wait until Wednesday for the sectional seeds to come out. Though Lyons said there is a possibility Oswego and Fulton will meet again in sectionals.
Oswego (7-11) has one game left on the docket: a home game on Monday against Chittenango, which is also the Bucs’ Senior Night.
“We’ve lost so many close games this year. … We’ve been really, really competitive,” Joe Babcock said. “It was nice to get a close game instead of losing a close game.”
