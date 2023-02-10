Alexa Kuzawski at Fulton

Oswego's Alexa Kuzawski (right) tries to get around Fulton's Mandy Miller during the Bucs' 50-42 win over the Red Raiders on Friday in Fulton.

 Ben Grieco photo

FULTON — Both the Oswego and Fulton varsity girls basketball teams have had their fair share of close matchups throughout their respective seasons.

Friday night in Fulton was no different. But, the Bucs came out on top 50-42 over the Red Raiders.

