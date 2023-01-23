OSW Girls basketball teachers

The Buc varsity girls basketball team had Teacher Appreciation Night on Friday. Each player picked a teacher to come to the game. Announcements were made and the teacher got to shoot a free throw and receive a card and gift from the player. “It was a great night and a lot of fun. I love that these teachers were appreciated as they deserve to be,” coach Joe Babcock said.

 Photo provided

FRIDAY

OSWEGO — Cortland’s strong offense showed in its 51-39 win over the Oswego varsity girls basketball team on Friday.

