Maria Sweet vs. ESM

Oswego’s Maria Sweet drives down the court during a recent Buc varsity girls basketball game. Sweet had 12 points in the Bucs’ most recent contest against Central Square on Tuesday.

 Lexi Fragapane photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team got its revenge over Central Square, defeating the Redhawks 56-39 on Tuesday in Oswego.

When the two squads squared off earlier in the season, both teams were 3-0. The Bucs had the lead with 20 seconds left, but Central Square hit a 3-pointer to secure a one-point victory.

