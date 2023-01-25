OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team got its revenge over Central Square, defeating the Redhawks 56-39 on Tuesday in Oswego.
When the two squads squared off earlier in the season, both teams were 3-0. The Bucs had the lead with 20 seconds left, but Central Square hit a 3-pointer to secure a one-point victory.
“That loss we had early in the season vs. them hurt, but I told our kids we get to play them again at our house and we looked forward to it,” Oswego coach Joe Babcock said.
Both teams came out firing in the first quarter. Central Square’s Natalie Bush hit two 3-pointers, scoring seven of the Redhawks’ 12 first-quarter points.
Sophia Babcock tacked on five points for Oswego in the opening frame, but Central Square held a 12-10 lead after the first.
“Defense wins game,” Joe Babcock said. “Our goal was to limit Bush’s looks at the basket and we didn’t do that, so we challenged our players to stop her in (the second quarter).”
Oswego’s defense limited Central Square to just five points in the second frame, while the Bucs recorded nine points with Adriana Ellis scoring five of those points.
The Bucs were up 19-17 at halftime.
“Our coaching staff did a great job of making a key halftime defensive adjustment and the kids executed,” Joe Babcock said.
Oswego’s defense “really stepped up” in the third quarter, Joe Babcock said. He highlighted Alexa Kuzawski’s play with multiple steals, turning those into easy layups.
The Bucs put up 20 points in the third quarter, limiting Central Square to seven, to give Oswego a healthy 39-24 advantage going into the final stanza.
“Central Square is a very good team so yeah, we had a nice lead but we needed to stay focus and finish the game,” Joe Babcock said. “We just reset and told the kids it was zero to zero and we needed to win this last quarter.”
Central Square wouldn’t go away quietly, scoring 10 quick points in the fourth quarter before Oswego called timeout.
Joe Babcock said the Bucs started “overplaying,” and then told his players to “attack and not play passive.”
Sophia Babcock started to “take over” in the fourth quarter, Joe Babcock noted, and she scored nine of the Bucs’ 17 points in the final frame, securing Oswego’s 56-39 victory.
Sophia Babcock led Oswego with 23 points in the contest. Maria Sweet and Kuzawski had 12 points each.
Ellis tacked on seven points. Riley Reynolds rounded out Oswego’s scoring with two points.
“What a great game. The girls have been playing better and better every week and this was a quality win vs. a really good team,” Joe Babcock said. “I’m proud of the girls’ teamwork and being positive. We are working on controlling what we can control, and when we do that we can be pretty good.”
Oswego (6-8) travels to Carthage today.
JV GAME
The Central Square junior varsity girls basketball team got the best of Oswego for the second time this season, topping the Bucs 44-26. Oswego kept it “within striking distance” going into halftime, Oswego coach Ryan Lavner noted. But the Redhawks utilized a quick start in the third quarter to give them some separation.
“We played this team a lot better the second time around, and the Central Square coach pointed that out to myself and our players at the end of the game,” Lavner said. “Sometimes we go through these spurts where we give up a quick eight- or 10-point run without an answer. Central Square came out of the half with a 6-0 run, but other than that, we did a much better job of not having that few minute lapse that we have often found ourselves having in the games that get out of hand.”
Giada Pezzlo led Oswego with 12 points. Deysha Cruz tacked on eight points.
Katie Franklin and Madisyn Mills recorded three points each to round out the Bucs’ scoring.
Oswego travels to Carthage today, alongside the varsity squad.
“I thought the score was not indicative of the game we played and the spirits were up in the locker room,” Lavner said. “Playing these teams in our league twice really gives us a chance to evaluate our improvement after the second time around, and this team continues to improve.”
