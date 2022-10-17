Oswego girls 4th, boys 5th at Weedsport Invy Oct 17, 2022 Oct 17, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEEDSPORT — The Oswego varsity boys and girls cross country teams competed Saturday at the 40th annual Weedsport Invitational.The air was cool, the wind was strong, and the Bucs came to run! Both teams had their best invitational results of the season competing in the 17-team event. The Oswego girls placed fourth overall led by Madeleine Shaver (7th place), Kaitlyn Donoghue (10th), Anne Niger (32nd), Laura Bennett (41st), Grace Adams (72nd), and Liv Kapuscinski (74th). The Buccaneer boys team placed fifth overall. The team was led by Daniel Dunn, who took 12th place.Other leaders for Oswego were Andrew Shaver (26th), Kelwin Reyes (39th), Elijah LaNigra (40th), Kieran Carter (46th), Brodie Wood (53rd), and Elliot Newell (64th).The Oswego JV boys placed fourth overall and were led by Ethan Hyland (20th), Aaron O’Brien (23rd), Michael Orel (28th), Logan Brayton (29th), and Justyn Barbera (33rd). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition October 15, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState Police looking for missing teen from PulaskiNew reports unveil new details about oil spill at Oswego HarborMichelle M. BordenJohanna M. SmegelskyGary WallaceOCSD officials inform community of ‘non-credible threat’ at high schoolPolice to residents: lock your vehiclesNancy Jean HoweGilles G. BergeronBrookfield Renewable not responsible for fence that has sparked uproar in fishing community, company says Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs HELP WANTEDThe Town of Granby is accepting applications for a Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.