OSWEGO — The Fulton and Oswego boys’ lacrosse teams have been rivals for many years. And that rivalry doesn’t necessarily end after graduation.
Both programs are coming together to hold the third annual Oswego vs. Fulton boys’ lacrosse alumni game this Saturday at noon, at the Oswego High School Turf Stadium.
The game was first played in 2019, with no contest in 2020 due to COVID-19. The idea began with the head coaches of both boys’ lacrosse programs, Fulton’s Aaron Koproski and Oswego’s Robert “Doc” Nelson.
“We were just talking, three to four years ago. … and we just thought that having an Oswego vs. Fulton thing would be good to spark a little bit of interest, get some more people out, make it a little bit more competitive,” said Nelson of the game’s beginning. “And then we picked HarborFest weekend, just because so many people do make that weekend to come back into town.”
The reaction was almost immediately positive, Koproski said.
“As soon as we got the word out, and just for the Fulton side playing against Oswego, and I’m sure on their side too, they’re like, ‘Heck yeah. Let’s play,’” said Koproski. “Both sides have done very, very well with the turnout.”
Both coaches said the turnout has continued to increase over the years, with Koproski saying he has a roster of 25 players for Saturday’s game.
“I think last year, we had about 20 apiece,” said Koproski. “I think the more that the word gets out, and we’ve got an established date year-in and year-out. … Everything really seems to work well for us.”
Nelson said he expects 31 players to compete on the Oswego side, which he said is the highest total for the team.
“It grows a little bit each year,” said Nelson. “So that’s nice.”
And the reaction from the players has been overwhelmingly positive, said the coaches.
“Every year we have a couple new guys,” Nelson explained. “I say new guys, I just mean first-time guys back. The response has been, like, ‘Why didn’t I do this sooner?’”
“It’s a really good time,” Koproski added. “It’s a fun time. The alumni really enjoy it. It’s all about them.”
Both teams feature players of all ages, with recent graduates playing alongside graduates going back to the early 1990s.
“We’ve got everybody from 1990 to 2022,” said Nelson. “It’s pretty well-spread out in between.”
Joe Ingram, who also played for the Oswego team in last year’s game, is a 1990 graduate of Oswego High School. The team also features a 2022 graduate, Jack O’Leary, on the roster.
“Ingram graduated in 1990, so he would’ve been my third varsity team,” Nelson said. “It’s quite a mix.”
The healthy mix of players leads to plenty of stories being shared across the eras of both programs.
“It’s a fun time,” said Koproski. “It’s a lot of stories, and listening to the past, and listening to a lot of bantering going on.”
“It’s just cool to see everybody again,” Nelson said. “It’s just cool to see a lot of people in the same place, because you get the old guys talking to the new guys.”
The game also features an appearance by the Pathfinder Crosse, a trophy that the two programs battle for in an annual regular-season meeting. With the tradition starting in 2015, it provides a chance for many past alumni to get a look at the trophy.
“I know Doc brought it last year, and he’ll bring it again this year,” said Koproski. “The alumni really like it. It’s something they wish they had when they played. Some of the younger alumni can talk to the older alumni about winning it, and why it’s important to the program and important to them.”
“I just remember people going up to (the trophy) and looking at it, and saying, ‘Hey, that’s pretty cool. I wish we had done it when I was here,’” Nelson said.
And while Koproski emphasized that the day is “fun,” he also said that “you want to beat your rival.”
“For that hour, maybe two hours, it’s serious,” Koproski said. “But it’s fun before, and it’s fun after. But you never lose that rivalry-ish edge with the team you want to beat.”
Naturally, this means there is plenty of “trash talking,” as Nelson said.
“I mean, it’s so funny,” said Nelson. “It picks right up where it left off 20 years ago. That’s just fun to see. … I’m sure if you’re just a casual spectator, you walk by and you think, ‘Oh my god, these guys hate each other.’ But really, it’s all pretty good-natured.”
And this carries into the game, with Nelson saying last year’s game was “really fun to watch.”
“It was really impressive. Guys were busting their butt, it was really well-played,” said Nelson. “I’m sure there were some guys who couldn’t move for a week after, but … it was a real lacrosse game. I would expect this year’s game is going to be equally competitive.”
After the game, the teams meet for a get-together and meal. This year, with the game being hosted by Oswego, the teams will head to Junco Brewing at the end of competition.
“Last year, we had the get-together at Chubby’s after,” Koproski said. “This year, we’re going to Junco after. … They’re going to do some pizzas and have a couple food trucks out there, and stuff like that.”
“(Junco has been) real good with the River Hawks and sponsorships,” said Nelson. “They’ve been a real supporter of the box team, so I want to reciprocate that a little bit.”
Ultimately, the game provides a chance for both programs to give back to alumni and reunite with players of past years.
“For me, it’s nothing but smiles and actually seeing my vision for the program coming to life,” Koproski said of the annual game. “When you take over, these are things you talk about in the interviewing process. But then to actually see it come to life is great. It’s not about me, it’s about the alumni, it’s about the kids, it’s about the program. They’re getting what they deserve.”
“Just get together and have some fun,” said Nelson of the game. “Catch up with a few people and have a few people catch up with each other.”
And while this is the third annual game, Koproski said there is no plan to stop anytime soon.
“To see this actually coming to be more of a concrete thing, it’s great,” Koproski said. “And like I said, it’s not for me, it’s all about the alumni. … If they have a good experience, they’re going to keep coming back. And if they have a good experience, they’re going to let other alumni know.
“I think that both Doc and I, we said that last year, as long as the alumni want it, we’ll always have it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.