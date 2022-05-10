OSWEGO — It’s no secret that the Oswego and Fulton boys lacrosse teams are rivals. Today, that rivalry picks up again, with the 10th installment of the Pathfinder Crosse game.
Since 2015, the two teams have played annually for the trophy, with the winning program keeping the trophy and holding bragging rights until the following season.
Fulton head coach Aaron Koproski said after he was initially hired to the role, he reached out to Oswego head coach Robert Nelson about the idea of an annual rivalry game. Koproski said the inspiration for the game came from a similar tradition on Long Island.
“It’s the Wooden Stick Trophy, and it’s played between Garden City and Manhasset, in Nassau County,” said Koproski. “That’s where the idea came from.”
“We were just thinking of ways to do things that would enhance both of our programs, try to gain more interest, and at the same time, give a little nod to the history of the game in the area,” Nelson said. “He came up with the idea, and he sold me on it pretty easily.”
Nelson donated a wooden stick for the trophy and drew up a design, while Koproski said that Fulton Junior High teacher Patrick Armet built the trophy itself.
Nelson said he found much of the material used to build the trophy around his house, including traditional rawhide and cherry wood. B&T Sports Shop in Fulton applies updated plaques each year for the winning teams.
The Pathfinder title comes from the book by James Fenimore Cooper, “The Pathfinder, or the Inland Sea,” published in 1840 and set near Lake Ontario.
“It’s one of those leatherstocking tales that was based around the Oswego Valley,” Nelson said. “I always try to do something educational with the kids about lacrosse. … I try to talk to them about what happened here in the 1700s and 1600s and 1500s.”
Koproski emphasized this, saying “I know Doc does an excellent job of educating his kids about the sport of lacrosse ... and we do the same thing.”
Both head coaches said the response from players has been strong since the introduction of the trophy.
“Both teams really like it, and both teams really get into it,” said Koproski. “The kids really get into it to make sure that they get that.”
“The kids really get up for it, and it’s been fun,” Nelson said. “Last summer, we took the trophy to the alumni game for the first time. A lot of the older guys had never seen it, they thought that was pretty cool. The response there was pretty neat.”
The final meeting between the two teams each season acts as the Pathfinder Crosse game, with the winner holding onto the trophy until at least next season. Oswego currently has possession of the trophy, with last year’s victory giving the Bucs a 5-4 advantage in the series all-time.
“It’s really almost dead even,” said Nelson. “It’s one of those situations where it doesn’t matter if one of us is having a good year or a bad year. Our records are always irrelevant when it gets to that game.”
The two teams first met this season on April 7, with Fulton pulling out a 6-5 win at home. But Koproski was sure to note that the first meeting doesn’t necessarily indicate much for the second, especially when the second meeting comes with the trophy on the line.
“You can’t rely on the last games. The two games that you play are two totally different games,” Koproski said. “We’ve got to be prepared for Oswego, because they’re going to come out and they’re going to bring everything except the kitchen sink, and probably the kitchen sink.”
The rivalries don’t stop there, however. Koproski and the Fulton boys squad end the regular season by facing off with Central Square on Saturday in the annual County Cup game, another rivalry thought up by the Red Raiders’ head coach.
“I kind of reached out to Tom O’Hara from Central Square, and we do the same thing,” said Koproski. “We would do it for each game, but then the second game is obviously the most important one, because you get to keep it for the year.”
The Red Raiders were initially scheduled to play the Red Hawks over spring break, but the game was pushed back to May 14. Koproski said it is “fitting” for Fulton to end the regular season with their two rivals.
“It was just fitting that it came in on the 14th,” said Koproski. “So we are actually ending our season in a rivalry week.”
But before Fulton can focus on Central Square, the Pathfinder Crosse awaits.
“We’ve got to worry about focusing on Oswego, and doing the things that have kept us being successful this season,” Koproski said.
Nelson said he keeps the trophy in his den, and was planning to bring it to the Bucs’ Friday practice in preparation of today’s contest.
While the Pathfinder Crosse was returned to its resting place after Friday’s practice, Koproski and the Red Raiders undoubtedly hope the trophy will have a new home tonight.
