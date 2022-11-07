VERONA — Cross country runners from Oswego, Fulton, Mexico, and Phoenix competed Saturday at the Section III Championships at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.
OSWEGO RESULTS
The Oswego boys team competed in the Class A race and placed ninth in the team standings. Auburn captured the team title.
Daniel Dunn paced the Buccaneers, placing 26th with a time of 18:36.8 over the 3.1-mile course.
He was followed by teammates Andrew Shaver (51st, 19:51.0), Kelwin Reyes (64th, 20:17.9), Kieran Carter (78th, 21:14.0), Ethan Hyland (84th, 21:39.2), Brodie Wood (87th, 21:52.0), Elijah Lanigra (103rd, 23:01.2), and Aaron O’Brien (113th, 24:29.5).
The Oswego girls took 10th place. Fayetteville-Manlius won the team crown.
Madeleine Shaver led the Bucs, taking 21st in 21:51.1.
She was followed by Oswego teammates Laura Bennett (63rd, 25:04.2), Anne Niger (74th, 26:21.5), Gracie Adams (83rd, 28:18.9), and Olivia Kapuscinski (85th, 28:36.2).
FULTON RESULTS
The Fulton boys finished 10th in the Class B team standings. Jamesville-DeWitt topped the field.
Waylon Watson paced Fulton, placing 67th in 23:07.2.
Other leading Raiders included Cody Romanowicz (72nd, 24:02.5), Brogan Quirk (78th, 25:19.4), Caleb Curtis (79th, 25:22.3), and Sabastian Rojas (84th, 26:52.5).
The Fulton girls cross country team ran in the Class B race, taking seventh in the team standings. New Hartford won the team crown.
Joslyn Cantine of the Red Raiders placed 16th in 23:46.4.
She was followed by Fulton teammates Harper Ells (27th, 24:42.2), Rebekah May (66th, 30:14.3), and Luna Catano-Matip (68th, 30:40.7).
MEXICO RESULTS
The Mexico boys placed third in the Class C race. Host VVS won the team title.
Everett Bryant led Mexico with an 11th-place finish in 18:57.5. Logan Fitzgerald of the Tigers was 15th in 19:15.9.
Other leaders for Mexico were Daniel Gagnier (19th, 19:22.1), Aiden Bartlett (20th, 19:26.4), Hunter Herrington (48th, 20:48.1), and Aiden Degroff (94th, 23:19.9).
In the Class C girls race, Mexico’s Aubrey Herrington finished 34th in 24:35.9.
PHOENIX RESULTS
Phoenix took 15th place in the Class C boys race. Josh Wagner led the Firebirds with a 54th-place finish in 20:58.7.
Also running for Phoenix were Gavin Painter (79th, 22:05.7), Duncan Mackridge (86th, 22:41.1), Connor Klock (102nd, 23:56.1), and Jack Kocher (107th, 24:54.1).
For the Phoenix girls, Zoe Gordon finished 57th in 27:04.2, and Gabby Runge was 70th in 30:48.7.
