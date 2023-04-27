The Oswego and Fulton boys and girls outdoor varsity track and field teams did battle on Wednesday at G. Ray Bodley High School in a tri-meet that also featured Auburn. In the photo above, team members from the Fulton, Oswego and Auburn girls track teams compete in the 100-meter hurdles.
FULTON — The Oswego, Fulton and Auburn boys and girls varsity outdoor track and field teams battled in a tri-meet at G. Ray Bodley High School on Wednesday.
Results from the Fulton squads were not available by press time. Results from the Buc boys team were also not provided.
OSWEGO GIRLS
Against Fulton
Riley King picked up a pair of first-place finishes in field events. In the shot put, she had a throw of 31 feet and in the discus, she had a throw of 101 feet, 5 inches. On the track, King came in second in the 100-meter hurdles (18.5).
Both the 4 x 800m relay and 4 x 400m relay won. The 4 x 800 relay of Anne Niger, Audrey Donovan, Nashalis Reyes and Tatum Winchek clocked in at 10:57. The 4 x 400m relay of Niger, Nola Blum, Winchek and Donovan crossed the finish line at 4:26.3.
Donovan also claimed second in the 400m (1:06.7) and Niger earned second in the 800m (2:31.7).
Winchek had a first-place finish in the 400m hurdles (1:14.6), and King came in second place in the event (1:22.6). Winchek also came in third in the 1,500m (5:35).
Teagan Roy claimed third in the 100m hurdles (20.1).
Anelys Moyett finished third in the 100m dash (13.7).
Nola Blum earned third place in the 400m (1:07.2) while Natalia Ramos earned third in the 800m (3:10).
In the 3,000m, Laura Bennett picked up second place (12:52) and Liv Kapuscinski took third (15:55).
Roy claimed second in the triple jump (26’1”) and third in the high jump (4’4”). Also in the triple jump, Keziah Angeleri finished third (26’6.5”).
In the discus, Alyssa Lofstrom finished third with a throw of 68 feet, 4 inches. Julia Pearson picked up a third-place finish in the long jump (12’).
Against Auburn
The 4 x 400m relay earned first place against the Maroons.
King and Roy stayed in first and third in the 100m hurdles.
In the 100m, Moyett’s time claimed first place, while Blum claimed third (14.0).
Winchek’s 1,500m finish was second against Auburn.
In the 400m, Donovan and Blum stayed in second and third.
In the 400m hurdles, Winchek finished first while King took third.
Niger’s time in the 800m earned her third place. And in the 3,000m, Bennett’s time earned her third place.
For the field events, King’s distance in the shot put held up for first place, but in the discus, King finished second. Lofstrom still finished third.
Roy and Angeleri stayed in their positions in the triple jump, and in the high jump, Roy’s height earned her third place against Auburn.
