Oswego football cruises past Jordan-Elbridge in home opener

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity football team ran away with a win on Thursday, flying past Jordan-Elbridge for a 39-6 victory.
The game was tied, 6-6, just over seven minutes into the first quarter, before Oswego scored 33 unanswered points to end the contest.
“I was excited,” said Bucs head coach Jason Primrose of the win. “We didn’t have a very good showing in our week zero game against Westhill. I wrote a lot of stuff down on my playbook, and I went through and we hit all those things. We sharpened the knife, and got back to where we needed to get to. Tonight was the icing on the cake.”
Logan Mathews scored four touchdowns in the victory for Oswego, with Primrose saying, “That’s what we expect out of Logan.”
“Hit the ground running and pound it as much as we can,” Primrose added.
The Bucs certainly did as much on the opening drive, which was capped off by a 14-yard touchdown run by the senior running back. A failed 2-point attempt gave Oswego a 6-0 lead under two minutes into the game.
Primrose said the opening drive was “huge” for the home squad.
“Oswego football’s always been a second-half team,” said Primrose. “We really came out, first drive, scored. That put a lot of wind in our sails.”
But the Eagles had an answer, with Jordan-Elbridge putting together a strong first offensive drive. A long run by Nixon Karcz set up J-E inside the red zone, and quarterback Jakob Frost found receiver Tobie Woods in the end zone to tie the score.
The extra point was no good, keeping the score tied, 6-6, with 6:36 left in the opening quarter.
“On the defensive side, we made some mistakes,” Primrose said of the team’s first defensive drive. “We’ve got to get people to the ball.”
And the Bucs had a response of their own, with a 50-yard drive that was capped off by Mathews’ second touchdown, a four-yard run set up by a keeper from QB Moreno Fenty. Another failed 2-point attempt gave Oswego a 12-6 lead with 2:44 left in the quarter.
“That was huge,” said Primrose of the answer. “It’s a testament to the kids, as they’ve been working really hard. They just go, ‘You know what? They scored. Our turn to go score.’ And that’s what they did.”
Both scoring drives for Oswego were relatively quick, with Primrose saying the team tries to “go as hurry-up as we can.”
The Buc defense buckled down, with a lengthy Eagles drive stalling in the red zone after being pushed back by penalties. Forcing a turnover on downs, Oswego marched right back down the field, and Mathews took a 4th-and-3 handoff at the J-E 22-yard line straight up the middle for his third touchdown of the half.
J-E had another drive end with a turnover on downs at the Oswego 30, and the Bucs kept the offense rolling. Fenty found a wide-open Tyler Beck on the left side, and Beck went the distance for another Oswego touchdown. An extra point by Manny Reyes gave the Bucs a 25-6 lead entering halftime.
Primrose said the passing score was set up by the team’s success on the ground.
“We were trying to run it on the ground, and find out where they started to adjust,” Primrose said. “We found the right recipe to get Tyler Beck down the field.”
The Bucs’ head coach also said he stressed that “anything can happen” to his team at the half.
“My message to the team was, it doesn’t matter what we did in the first half,” added Primrose. “It’s still 0-0. … Don’t let up, make sure we take care of business.”
And Oswego kept up the momentum in the second half, forcing J-E into a quick three-and-out on the first drive of the third. Taking over in Eagles’ territory, Fenty broke off a big run down to the one-yard line, and Mathews punched it home for his fourth score of the night. The extra point gave the Bucs a 32-6 lead.
J-E worked its way into Oswego territory during the ensuing drive, but it ended at the Bucs’ 30 with another turnover on downs. After working across midfield, Beck broke outside and sprinted down the right sideline for his second touchdown, this one coming on the ground. The extra point gave Oswego a 39-6 lead.
Primrose had praise for the Buc defense, who didn’t allow a score after surrendering a touchdown on their first drive.
“Defense was huge. We were coming up, we were making stops,” Primrose said. “It’s huge to be able to come back from (when) they scored on us. I told the defense, ‘It’s going to happen. They’re going to break one.’ … But we just have to shore up the defense, play assignment football.”
The fourth quarter came and went without any scoring, and Oswego wrapped up a 39-6 victory in the team’s home opener.
“We’re super excited, but there’s still work to be done,” said Primrose of the win. The Bucs will be back at home next week, hosting Central Square at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16.
“Central Square’s going to be gameplanning against this. They’re going to be taking away the one run play that we ran a lot tonight,” Primrose added. “We’ve got to have different answers.
“There’s always work to be done.”
