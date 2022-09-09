Oswego football cruises past Jordan-Elbridge in home opener

Oswego’s Logan Mathews (5) runs to the end zone as Jordan-Elbridge’s Nicolas Loperfido (8) pursues during the Bucs’ 39-6 win on Thursday. Mathews scored four touchdowns in the win.

 Dylan McGlynn photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity football team ran away with a win on Thursday, flying past Jordan-Elbridge for a 39-6 victory.

The game was tied, 6-6, just over seven minutes into the first quarter, before Oswego scored 33 unanswered points to end the contest.

