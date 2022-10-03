Oswego cross country teams place in top 20 at McQuaid Invitational Oct 3, 2022 Oct 3, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Oswego varsity cross country runners Daniel Dunn and Kaitlyn Donoghue won medals for their performances at Saturday’s McQuaid Invitational. Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCHESTER — The Oswego varsity boys and girls cross country teams competed Saturday at the McQuaid Invitational in Rochester.This is one of the largest cross country races held in the Northeast. More than 240 teams form five states and two countries participated.Medals were awarded to the top 50 runners, and ribbons went to the top 100. Oswego ran in the Large School AAA races, where the Buccaneer girls placed 15th and the boys placed 19th.Kaitlyn Donoghue was a medal winner for the Oswego girls with a 36th-place finish in 20:58.0.Ribbon winners included Laura Bennett (71st, 22:15.3) and Anne Niger (98th, 24:05.3). Other place finishers included Liv Kapuscinski (112th) and Gracie Adams (115th).Daniel Dunn led the way for the Oswego boys, earning a medal with a 24th-place finish with his time of 16:16:53.3.Elijah LaNigra won a ribbon by placing 82nd in 18:22.7. Other place finishers for the Oswego boys included Brodie Wood (144th), Ethan Hyland (148th), Ian McKenzie (151st), Elliot Newell (154th), and Aaron O’Brien (158th). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Cicero couple sues county after property disputes Catholic Charities to hold Fall Food Truck Festival Latest e-Edition October 1, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesConnie Marie SheltraCases climb; county’s COVID community level increased to ‘high’CNY Pumpkin Festival slated for Oct. 1-2 in OswegoJohn L. ‘Jack’ ThompsonFulton Route 481 paving project plan finalizedNew blessing box installed on west side of OswegoOlga M. EndresOswego Common Council approves ‘Restore NY’ grant application for Market House projectDonnajean VanBurenPatricia L. Gurney Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 3 BEDROOM apartment, 66 W 9th, Oswego, heat and water Cars BAJA OUTLAW 1998 Jobs HELP NEEDED. Girl to do house cleaning when needed. Village Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.