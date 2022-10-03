Oswego McQuaid

Oswego varsity cross country runners Daniel Dunn and Kaitlyn Donoghue won medals for their performances at Saturday’s McQuaid Invitational. 

 Photo provided

ROCHESTER — The Oswego varsity boys and girls cross country teams competed Saturday at the McQuaid Invitational in Rochester.

This is one of the largest cross country races held in the Northeast. More than 240 teams form five states and two countries participated.

