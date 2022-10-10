OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys and girls cross country teams ran past visiting Fulton on Friday at the Oswego Middle School course.
The Oswego boys earned the first nine places on the way to a 15-50 triumph.
The Oswego girls also prevailed, 19-46.
Daniel Dunn continued his outstanding season for the Bucs with a first-place finish in a time of 19:25.
Completing the top five finishers for the Oswego boys were Andrew Shaver (2nd, 19:40), Elijah LaNigra (3rd, 20:07), Kelwin Reyes (4th, 21:06), and Kieran Carter (5th, 21:19).
Others that ran well for the Buccaneer boys team included Brodie Wood (6th, 21:40), Ethan Hyland (7th, 22:29), Ian MacKenzie (8th, 22:29.3), Elliot Newell (9th, 23:10), Aaron O’Brien (12th, 23:35), Michael Orel (13th, 25:01), Logan Brayton (17th, 26:51), and Justin Barbera (18th, 33:41).
The top five runners for Fulton were Cody Romanowicz (10th, 23:18), Brogan Quirk (11th, 23:21), Caleb Curtis (14th, 26:18), Waylon Watson (15th, 26:28), and Sebastian Rojas (16th, 26:49).
Oswego’s Madeleine Shaver won the varsity girls race with a time of 21:59. She was followed closely by teammate Kaitlyn Donoghue, who placed second overall in 22:11.
Other leaders for the Bucs included Laura Bennett (4th, 24:57), Anne Niger (5th, 25:39), Liv Kapuscinski (7th, 28:18), and Grace Adams (8th, 28:39).
Joslyn Cantine paced Fulton with a third-place overall finish in 24:20. The Raiders’ Solange Catano-Matip placed sixth in 26:22. Also running well for Fulton were Luna Catano-Matip (9th, 29:26), and Natalie McRae (10th, 38:34).
At the meet, Oswego honored its seniors for their contributions to the program. The coaches said seniors Anne Niger, Kelwin Reyes, Kieran Carter, and Kyle Weeks will all be missed by Oswego cross country family.
