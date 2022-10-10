Oswego XC Seniors

Pictured are the seniors on the Oswego varsity cross country teams. They were honored Friday on Senior Night during the meet against Fulton. From left are Kelwin Reyes, Kieran Carter, Kyle Weeks, and Anne Niger.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys and girls cross country teams ran past visiting Fulton on Friday at the Oswego Middle School course.

The Oswego boys earned the first nine places on the way to a 15-50 triumph.

