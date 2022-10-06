Oswego cross country teams beat Cortland, fall to Auburn Oct 6, 2022 Oct 6, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AUBURN — The Oswego varsity boys and girls cross country teams took part in a double-dual meet at Auburn on Wednesday.The Oswego boys defeated Cortland 18-41 and lost to Auburn 20-37. The Buccaneer girls beat Cortland 15-50 and fell to Auburn 20-32.Daniel Dunn paced the Oswego boys team, placing first overall with a time of 18:59.Other leaders for the Buccaneer boys were Andrew Shaver (7th, 19:46), Kelwin Reyes (9th, 20:25), Elijah LaNigra (10th, 20:35), Kieran Carter (14th, 20:55), and Brodie Wood (16th, 21:42). Kaitlyn Donoghue led the Oswego girls with a third place overall finish in 23:04.Also running well for the Bucs were Madeleine Shaver (4th, 24:11), Laura Bennett (6th, 25:10), Gracie Adams (12th, 28:45), and Liv Kapuscinski (13th, 30:40).Oswego will host Fulton and Syracuse West today at 5 p.m. The Bucs will honor their seniors following the meet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Fulton Public Library offering fall activities to community SUNY Oswego student documentary explores region’s connection to the Underground Railroad Latest e-Edition October 6, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHuman remains located in Granby being investigatedCicero couple sues county after property disputesConnie Marie SheltraLynett hired as Oswego County Media Group's new publisherJohn L. ‘Jack’ ThompsonCity of Oswego Drug Task Force makes heroin/fentanyl arrestCNY Pumpkin Festival slated for Oct. 1-2 in OswegoBrewerton man arrested on arson, burglary chargesKevin Michael SnyderJoan Timperlake Maurer Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 3 BEDROOM apartment, 66 W 9th, Oswego, heat and water Cars BAJA OUTLAW 1998 Jobs HELP NEEDED. Girl to do house cleaning when needed. Village Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
