OSWEGO — Representatives from several sports were honored Saturday for being key links in the chain of Oswego Buccaneer pride.
The Oswego High School Athletic Hall of Fame officially inducted the class of 2020 and the class of 2022 with a ceremony at Oswego Country Club.
The inductees for 2022 included longtime local soccer coach and Oswego Youth Soccer Association founder Richard “Mr. B.” Benjamin, Oswego High School hockey all-time leading scorer Mark Donabella (OHS Class of 1998), and successful and respected Buccaneer cross country coach Lou Crisafulli.
Inductees from the class of 2020 were also recognized. Their induction ceremony for that year was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The inductees for the Class of 2020 included softball standout Jolene Todd (Class of 1993), baseball and football star Zach Eason (Class of 2006), golfer Will Weimer (Class of 1996), cross country and track great Kris Enwright (Class of 1999), and the Section III championship 1965 OHS boys cross country team.
The Buccaneer Boosters sponsor the hall of fame and the induction ceremony. Sean Callen, president of the Buccaneer Boosters, congratulated the inductees and thanked all those who contributed to the ceremony and to the weeklong Spirit Week activities in the school district. He also gave special thanks to Five Points Wine & Liquor, sponsor of the induction ceremony.
OHS Principal Ryan Lanigan extended his congratulations to the inductees and said they are a source of pride for the school and the community. “All of you in this room tonight have provided the cornerstone of the pride that we are building through our Oswego athletic program,” Lanigan said.
Cynthia Lauzon, OHS director of physical education and athletics, said that the inductees represented Oswego with distinction.
“It is a privilege for me to be able to commemorate the achievements of our inductees this evening,” she said. “Your respective accomplishments in athletics have brought great pride to our community. The positive examples that each of you have set have inspired many younger athletes.”
Following are brief profiles of the inductees.
CLASS OF 2022
Richard Benjamin
The founder of the Oswego Youth Soccer Association (OYSA), Richard Benjamin is being inducted posthumously in the contributor category in recognition of his impact in the community and Oswego High School sports.
The OYSA has been the first organized sports experience for thousands of children for more than 30 years. Many of those children went on to play at the club, varsity, and college levels. The OYSA welcomes everyone and stresses fun and skill development.
“This was an ideal catalyst in helping kids enjoy sports while also teaching them the importance and benefits of teamwork, exercise, and sportsmanship,” said his son Mike Benjamin, who presented his father for induction.
Benjamin was the driving force behind the OYSA’s acquisition and construction of the soccer complex next to Oswego Middle School that is named in his honor. He was the Oswego volunteer assistant varsity girls soccer coach for several years, and he coached at other levels in the school district and at the Campus School once located on the SUNY Oswego campus.
He directed youth soccer camps for many years, and was also involved in developing youth baseball, basketball and hockey programs.
Those who knew Benjamin professionally or who played soccer under his leadership offer the most heartfelt testimonials as to his impact on generations of Oswegonians. His approach built much more than skill. It built character, sportsmanship, and self-esteem, while emphasizing fun.
Mark Donabella
The leading scorer in the history of the Oswego High School hockey program, Donabella tallied 103 goals and 94 assists for 197 points during his varsity career from 1994-98. He is among the top 10 scorers in Section III history. He earned first-team all-league honors in his junior and senior seasons, and was named to the all-state team and the state tournament team as a senior.
Donabella helped the Buccaneer icemen capture three league championships and three Section III titles.
Donabella has continued to give back to the sport through coaching and he is a U.S. Level 3 hockey coach.
Donabella’s varsity coach at OHS, Pete Sears, presented him for induction. Sears described Donabella as “a quiet, humble kid who became a fierce competitor when he hit the ice.”
Sears said Donabella had a great deal of natural ability who stood out because “he was a true finisher” who became one of the best players in Section III and the state.
“I feel incredibly honored to be recognized and inducted into the Oswego High School Hall of Fame,” said Donabella, who thanked his family, teammates, coaches, and teachers. “Being a Buccaneer is like nothing else, and being able to wear an OHS Buc jersey is one of my proudest accomplishments.”
Lou Crisafulli
As a cross country and track athlete, Lou Crisafulli won practically every race he ran. But his achievements as a coach at Oswego High School outdistanced his own athletic accomplishments.
The longtime Buccaneer leader, through his coaching techniques and motivational efforts, guided Oswego to a memorable Section III Class A championship in 1976, shocking heavily favored Christian Brothers Academy and the other Class A hopefuls. Oswego went on to finish fourth at the state meet.
He took another sectional championship team to the state cross country meet and the Bucs placed fifth overall.
Crisafulli coached the Buccaneer cross country team in parts of four decades, beginning in 1967.
Several runners coached by Crisafulli excelled in sectional and state competition.
As an athlete, Crisafulli is the only Buccaneer runner to ever win the prestigious Palladium-Times Invitational cross country race. He did it in 1953, setting a course-record time (11:23 over the 2.3-mile course).
Longtime friend Mike Caldwell said Crisafulli was greatly respected by the other coaches in Section III and recalled some of the coach’s most memorable achievements.
Crisafulli’s son Tim, who ran on his father’s team, noted that his dad, while running for Le Moyne College, was a winner of many significant collegiate cross country competitions throughout the Northeast.
He said his father coached with quiet kindness, and no fanfare. He ran with his runners, and convinced them to believe in what they could accomplish with hard work.
“He coached with an unwavering belief that anything was possible,” Tim Crisafulli said. “Together with my family, I gratefully accept this honor on behalf of our dad.”
CLASS OF 2020
Jolene Todd
Todd was a catcher for four years on the varsity softball team, and played three years on the varsity girls basketball team.
On the softball diamond, she was a force at the plate, ranking high on the all-time OHS list in career hits (5th with 91), runs (7th with 65), and RBIs (66). She batted over .300 in each of her last three seasons, including a .391 mark as a senior, when she earned first-team all-league status. Her career batting average was .337. Perhaps even more important was her play behind the plate as a receiver. Her brilliant work with the Bucs’ pitching staff was key to the team’s success, including a Section III championship in 1993.
Todd went on to enjoy a stellar softball career at the NCAA Division II level at Le Moyne College. After college graduation, she has since worked as a special education teacher in the Syracuse City School District. She has coached several teams and has worked as a dean of students, vice principal, and principal, and is now the athletic director for both PSLA-Fowler and ITC high schools.
Bobbi Jo Louis, who pitched for the Bucs with Todd as her catcher, presented Todd for induction.
“Jolene was a true leader on and off the field,” Louis said. “I couldn’t think of a better woman, more respected, confident, and driven, a phenomenal catcher, athletic director, and all-out amazing individual to have one last moment with.”
Todd thanked all those who helped her along the way including her family, the Buccaneer Boosters, the OHS administration, her softball coach Mike McCrobie, and her teammates.
“What an honor to be standing here, to now share a space in history with the many hall of fame greats that came before me and those I share the room with tonight,” Todd said.
Zach Eason
With prodigious power, Eason often changed games with one swing of the bat for the Buc baseball team. A catcher and first baseman, he slugged several home runs and drove in dozens of runs during his four varsity seasons. Eason led Oswego in hitting (.418) as a sophomore, and again topped the team in average (.344) and clubbed seven homers as a junior. In his senior year, he was named the Bucs’ Offensive Player of the Year as he hit a league-leading .500 and earned first-team all-league honors.
He played four years of varsity football as a tight end and defensive end. In his senior year, he had 320 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and was named to the all-league second team. Defensively, he contributed 25 solo tackles, eight assists, and two fumble recoveries.
Eason went on to play baseball at Finger Lakes Community College. In 2008, he hit .448 with 10 homers.
He later played at Oswego State. In 2009, he hit .324 and led the Lakers with six homers and 32 RBIs.
Eason was unable to attend the ceremony. Master of ceremonies Bill Foley mentioned several of Eason’s athletic accomplishments.
“He was just a great, great athlete,” Foley said. “If you ever watched Zach Eason play any sport, he was just outstanding, just tremendous.”
Will Weimer
For his OHS athletic achievements and his contributions to the local community in years following graduation, Weimer was selected for the hall of fame as an athlete/contributor.
He began playing on the varsity golf team as an eighth-grader, and his play quickly progressed to the point where he earned second-team all-league recognition as a sophomore. Weimer earned first-team all-league honors in his junior and senior years with the Bucs. He served as team captain as a senior. He was a three-time sectional qualifier and also qualified once for states.
After graduating from OHS, Weimer spent the next two decades in complete pursuit of the game of golf. He worked year-round at various courses and country clubs between New York and Florida. He earned the title of PGA professional. He pioneered the PGA Junior League Golf Program at Oswego Country Club, which has served as a feeder program preparing young golfers for the OHS team. His juniors were crowned CNY PGA Pro Junior Champions in 2014 and 2016. Several of the golfers he has coached have earned golf scholarships, and a few of them have pursued careers in the golf industry.
Weimer has served as CNY PGA Junior Golf Ambassador, and on the board of directors for CNY PGA. He is currently the co-owner of Stone Creek Golf Club in the town of Oswego. The club supports many charitable causes in the area.
Weimer was named CNY PGA Assistant Golf Professional of the Year in 2014. And in 2018, in recognition of his continued commitment to growing the game of golf, he was named CNY PGA Professional of the Year.
“He has touched so many lives through his teaching,” said Jon Fowler, former Oswego Country Club head golf professional, who presented Weimer for induction. “He’s always giving of himself to give back to the community.”
Weimer congratulated all those being inducted. He expressed his thanks to his teammates, coaches, colleagues, and the community in general for helping him chase his dreams.
“I can’t say enough about being part of this class, being inducted,” he said. “Thank you so much for this honor.”
Kris Enwright
A 1999 graduate of OHS, Enwright ran to many league and Section III championships during his spectacular Buccaneer cross country and track career. He won eight league championships over his indoor and outdoor track career in the 800 meters, 1,600 meters, and as a member of various relays. He added four Section III Class AA crowns in the 800 meters and 1,600 meters.
Enwright was an All-CNY selection as a junior and a senior. He was named OHS Senior Athlete of the Year and The Palladium-Times Athlete of the Year in 1999.
He set several school records along the way, including indoor marks of 1:57.3 in the 800 meters in 1998 and 4:23.3 in the 1,600 meters in 1999. In outdoor track, he set records in the 800 meters (1:56 in 1998) and the 1,600 meters (4:23.3 in 1999).
An academic and athletic standout, Enwright went on to star at St. Lawrence University. He was a captain of the Saints’ cross country and track teams. Counting cross country and track, he won 10 state Division III championships at St. Lawrence and earned All-America honors in both sports.
Dan Greene, one of his coaches at OHS, presented Enwright for induction. He said Enwright was special. “He was destined, he didn’t disappoint, and he had a great work ethic,” Greene said, adding that Enwright was a large-school race champion at the huge McQuaid Invitational that included top runners from throughout the Northeast.
Enwright said he benefited from the knowledge he received from his OHS coaches including Greene, Erwin Dewey, and Lou Crisafulli.
“It was just an amazing experience running at Oswego,” he said. “I’m proud of what I did, what I accomplished, and I’m proud of my teams that helped me every day to get there.”
1965 Cross Country Team
Oswego was running strong in 1965, becoming the first Buccaneer cross country team to win a Section III championship. The Bucs placed first out of 39 teams.
It was a crowning achievement in a season that also saw Oswego beat Christian Brothers Academy at CBA, ending the Brothers’ home win streak of 40-plus meets. Coach Bob Milner’s Bucs also won the Fulton Invitational, the Watertown Invitational, and the CNYCL Parochial Meet.
The team included Rick McCann, Bob Buckley, Jimmy Johnson, Herb Fox, Bill Hogan, Don Colloca, Ed Van Emmerik, Paul Ainsworth, Ken Jackson, Bill Guernsey, Ron Lagoe, Alan Steinhauer, Wayne Roth, and manager Warren Zoni.
In 1965, the sectionals were held at SUNY Oswego. Buckley placed second individually in the Class A competition. McCann finished fourth, Colloca fifth, Johnson 10th, and Hogan 11th.
Proving the 1965 season wasn’t a fluke, Oswego captured its second-straight sectional title in 1966.
Fox, who spoke at the ceremony, noted that Coach Milner challenged his runners to work harder than they ever did before.
“The key to the ’65 team,” Fox said, “we were good runners, but we were a great team, and we had a great coach.”
A few other members of the team were on hand for the ceremony and said they were grateful to be recognized in the OHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
OHS Athletic Hall of Fame
Class of 2008 (inaugural class): David Garrow, Brian Akley, Erik Cole, Robert Sheldon, Elmer Akley, Helen Jermyn, Sally (Dowd) McCrobie, Pete Sears, Dave Powers, 1932 boys basketball team.
Class of 2009: Helen Kessler, Jim Jermyn, Wendy Seaton, Robert L. Farrell, Joseph Wilber, William Symons, 1983 softball team.
Class of 2010: Charles Hutcheson, David Maniccia, Theodore Kerley, 1991 boys bowling team.
Class of 2011: Denise Sawyer, Kim Schneider, Dr. Wallace Brown, Bobbi Jo Louis, Dr. Dan Gould, 1941 football team.
Class of 2012: Francis Carl, Sherry (Brown) McCann, Howard McCann, Debbie (Miller) Lyons, Erwin “Jeep” Dewey, 1995-96 and 1996-97 boys hockey teams.
Class of 2013: Howard J. Mulcahey, Debbie Mann, Maggie Lester, Alice Reardon, 1991 boys tennis team.
Class of 2015: William Drumm, Katie Frawley, Donna (Clark) Gayne, Stephen Jermyn, Anthony Richmond.
Class of 2016: Mike Skinner, Michele Kunzwiler, Barb (Verdoliva) Carroll, Robert E. Farrell, Emily (Kaier) Cromwell.
Class of 2017: Mike Boyzuick, John Glinski, Dave Perlman, Abby (Delia) Molinari, Josh Molinari, 1975 girls soccer team.
Class of 2018: Doug Leavens, John Edwards, Ashley Wallace, Nancy Nitardy, 1990-91 and 1991-92 boys hockey teams.
Class of 2019: Michele Wink, Jacob McAndrew, Tom Farrell, Mike McCrobie, Carmen Ruggio, Dennis “Gary” Richardson.
Class of 2020: Jolene Todd, Zach Eason, Will Weimer, Kris Enwright, 1965 varsity boys cross country team.
Class of 2022: Richard Benjamin, Mark Donabella, Lou Crisafulli.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.