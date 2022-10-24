Oswego boys volleyball seniors

From left with their families are Oswego boys volleyball seniors Talbert Hall, Brett Dykas and Carson White.

 Spencer Bates photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys volleyball team defeated Syracuse City in an electric five-set thriller Friday on Senior Night in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School.

The Bucs won the match 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12.

