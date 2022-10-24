OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys volleyball team defeated Syracuse City in an electric five-set thriller Friday on Senior Night in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School.
The Bucs won the match 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12.
Festivities and recognition of seniors Brett Dykas, Talbert Hall and Carson White commenced before warmups with their teammates delivering messages to their senior leaders.
However, the smiles started to fade after the first few points of the first set as Oswego went down by seven points early. The Buccaneers were able to display the power they possess on a few points with big kills by juniors Aidan Evans and Nicholas Besaw, but the offense sputtered to start. Midway through the set is when Oswego started to establish itself in the match. After a huge block by Hall that resulted in a point, the Bucs went on a 6-3 run that brought them to within three and forced Syracuse City to take a timeout. After the break, the Bucs continued to bear down on the lead, but they fell just short as Syracuse won, 25-23.
The second set was night and day compared to the first. Oswego jumped out to a large lead. Hall was pivotal in the early points with a kill and a block. Head coach Eric McCrobie praised the energy Hall brings and said that his ability to impact a match is second to none.
“He has always been a huge energy guy and a communication guy for us, and in volleyball those are two really important skills,” McCrobie said. “In our Senior Night brochure, I wrote about how much that really brought to the program and how important that was. He is our spark and it doesn’t matter where he is, on the court or on the bench, he has the ability to take a game over with his personality and that’s something that I’ve never seen from a kid that I’ve coached before.”
Oswego then proceeded to go on a 13-6 run to put the set out of reach. The Bucs cruised to a 25-16 win.
The first half of the third set was more of the same from Oswego as it took a hefty lead. However, Syracuse City went on a scoring run, securing nine of 12 points to tie the game at 20-20 and put the pressure on the Bucs. Syracuse scored several statement points during the run, but Oswego scraped out the win 25-22 behind back-to-back big kills by Dykas and Charles Cherchio III.
Before the fourth set, McCrobie told his players that in order to prevail in the match they needed to avoid starting slow and gifting the lead to the opposition.
“I really told them not to start slow. We started that first set I think down 5-0 and not able to get past the serve and I just gave the old ‘If we start slow, we’re never going to get back to the point where we can win. We can’t spot teams five points and still come out with (the win).’”
The fourth set was a fight to the end. Neither team was able to build a sustainable lead, with the largest advantage at four. With the score tied at 20-20, Syracuse City was able to establish some dominance as junior Valentino Indelicato stuffed a kill attempt by Dykas. For the set-winning point, Brendan O’Brien delivered a huge kill. Syracuse City won 25-22 to force a deciding fifth set.
The fifth set went back and forth. With the score 7-7, the Bucs began to pull away as they went on a 5-3 run and forced another timeout by Syracuse City. Two more points for Oswego later prompted a final Syracuse timeout with the Bucs up 14-10. Oswego pulled out the 15-12 triumph to take the match.
McCrobie said he was happy with the win but just as happy the team was able to get it while keeping all of the seniors on the floor for the entirety of the match.
“Overall, I couldn’t be happier. Any time on Senior Night you can keep all your seniors in the game the entire time and still come out with a win (it’s important),” he said. “It’s important for them at the culmination of their career playing here for me.”
McCrobie also had some final words for his seniors.
“Everything is not always going to be perfect for you,” McCrobie said to them. “Everything is not going to be easy. Work hard and grind through it and you’ll learn a lot about yourself and a lot about life and you’ll come out on top.”
Oswego played Monday at Jamesville-Dewitt and will play today at Fayetteville-Manlius.
