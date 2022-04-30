OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys track and field team hosted Central Square and PSLA at Fowler on Wednesday for the team’s first home meet in over three years, according to head coach Jeff Gordon. The Bucs beat Fowler, 93-44, and dropped a close matchup with Central Square, 72-69.
Ethan LoCastro took first in the 110-meter hurdles, with a personal-best time of 15.9 seconds. LoCastro also won the 400-meter hurdles (63.3) and the high jump (5’ 8”). Moreno Fenty won the 100-meters (11.6, a personal best) and the triple jump (40’ 6”).
Fenty, along with Tyler Beck, Jamee Ekman, and Anthony Davis, won the 4 x 100 relay (47.1). Beck also set a personal best, placing first in the long jump (19’ 4.25”).
The team of Dairo Reyes, Kelwin Reyes, Daniel Dunn, and Andrew Shaver recorded a time of 9:30.8 in the 4 x 800 relay, while Reyes (19.5) and Ekman (20.1) both earned points in the 110-meter hurdles. Davis scored in the 100-meters (12.2), while Shaver earned points in the 1,600-meters (5:35.5).
Dairo Reyes (60.2) and Kieran Carter (61.0) both placed in the 400-meters, while Kelwin Reyes (68.5) and Ekman (70.3) both recorded points in the 400-meter hurdles. Dunn (2:30.5) and Treyse Miller (2:33.4) each earned points in the 800-meters, while Beck (24.9) and Fenty (25.4) both placed in the 200-meters.
Shaver (13:17), along with Ethan Hyland (14:10) and David Pearson (14:12) all earned points in the 3,200-meters. The team of Dairo Reyes, Kelwin Reyes, Davis, and LoCastro scored in the 4 x 400 relay (3:50.8).
Logan Duval (31’ 2”) and Joe DelConte (30’ 3”) both earned points in the shot put, while DelConte also placed in the discus (92’ 10”). Darwin Warner (15’ 8”) placed in the long jump, and also set a personal best in the pole vault (9’ 0”).
Davis (5’ 2”) earned points for the Bucs in the high jump, with Beck recording points in the triple jump (37’ 3”).
Oswego participated in the OCS Tiger Invitational at Onondaga Central on Friday, in a meet that ended after press time.
