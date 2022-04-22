DEWITT — The Oswego boys varsity track and field team split a meet with Auburn and Jamesville-DeWitt on Wednesday, running past the Maroons 75-62, and falling to the Red Rams by a score of 103-38.
OSWEGO 75, AUBURN 62
The Bucs swept the 110-meter hurdles, with Ethan LoCastro first (16.1), Jamee Ekman second (19.8), and Kelwin Reyes third (21.2). LoCastro also won the 400-meter hurdles, while Reyes (66.2) and Ekman (70.9) placed second and third.
Moreno Fenty won the 100-meter dash (11.8), the 200-meter dash (24.2), and the triple jump (41’ 10.5”), with Anthony Davis third in the 100-meter dash (11.9).
The team of Fenty, Ekman, Davis, and Tyler Beck won the 4 x 100 relay (47.3). Beck won the long jump (19’ 3.5”) and finished second in the 200-meter dash.
Darwin Warner placed first in the pole vault, while Dairo Reyes won the 400 meters (57.0). Joe DelConte finished second in the discus and third in the shot put, while Andrew Shaver took third in both the 1,600 meters (5:18.2) and the 3,200 meters (11:23.5).
JAMESVILLE-DEWITT 103, OSWEGO 38
Fenty placed first in the triple jump, while Beck finished first in the long jump. LoCastro won the 400-meter hurdles, while Warner took first in the pole vault.
LoCastro also placed second in the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump, while Fenty was second in both the 100 meter dash and the 200 meter dash. Beck finished second in the triple jump.
Ekman placed third in the 110-meter hurdles, while Shaver placed third in both the 1,600-meters and the 3,200-meters. Kelwin Reyes placed third in the 400-meter hurdles, while DelConte finished third in the discus.
Oswego will host Central Square and Fowler at 4:30 p.m. on April 27. It will be the first meet for the Bucs on the school’s new track, said head coach Jeff Gordon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.