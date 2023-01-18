Oswego’s Adam Greene vs. West Genny

Oswego’s Adam Greene tries to complete a somersault in the six-dive event during the Bucs’ swim meet against West Genesee on Tuesday.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Treyse Miller picked up two individual first-place victories in the Oswego varsity boys swimming and diving team’s 99-77 loss to West Genesee on Tuesday.

Miller posted a 2:15.51 in the 200-yard individual medley — topping second place by almost 20 seconds — to take the event. In the 100 breaststroke, Miller clocked in at 1:06.46 to secure the victory.

Recommended for you