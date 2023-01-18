Oswego boys swimming and diving defeated by West Genny Jan 18, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Oswego’s Adam Greene tries to complete a somersault in the six-dive event during the Bucs’ swim meet against West Genesee on Tuesday. Ben Grieco photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — Treyse Miller picked up two individual first-place victories in the Oswego varsity boys swimming and diving team’s 99-77 loss to West Genesee on Tuesday.Miller posted a 2:15.51 in the 200-yard individual medley — topping second place by almost 20 seconds — to take the event. In the 100 breaststroke, Miller clocked in at 1:06.46 to secure the victory.Cooper Dawson took the top spot in the 50 freestyle (26.18), just edging out all three Wildcat swimmers by a little more than a second. Shane Bond took the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.63.The 400 freestyle relay of Jack Canale-Giberson, Bond, Dawson and Quinten Denkenberger also won, posting an overall time of 3:56.02. Bond took a close second-place finish in the 200 freestyle with a 2:02.73, just out-touched by Gavin Flanagan (2:01.60), in a neck-and-neck race for the whole event.Adam Greene put up his best six-dive score of the season in the meet with a 196.50.OSWEGO FINISHES200 Medley Relay2nd: Dawson, Bond, Miller, Denkenberger (1:59.23)4th: Schierer, Sugar, Danseco, Barton (2:12.44)200 Freestyle2nd: Shane Bond (2:02.73)5th: Jack Canale-Giberson (2:12.32)200 Individual Medley1st: Treyse Miller (2:15.51)4th: Dylan Danseco (2:39.20)6th: Jacob Barton (2:48.03)50 Freestyle1st: Cooper Dawson (26.18)5th: Adam Greene (37.04)Diving (6)2nd: Adam Greene (196.50)100 Butterfly4th: Tylor Schierer (1:18.62)5th: Dylan Danseco (1:19.38)6th: Jack Wallace (1:28.26)100 Freestyle1st: Shane Bond (52.63)5th: Liam Sugar (1:02.49)500 Freestyle2nd: Quinten Denkenberger (5:45.61)3rd: Jack Canale-Giberson (5:55.85)6th: Jacob Barton (6:06.75)200 Freestyle Relay2nd: Sugar, Canale-Giberson, Danseco, Miller (1:48.65)100 Backstroke2nd: Quinten Denkenberger (1:08.51)3rd: Cooper Dawson (1:09.41)6th: Jack Wallace (1:38.80)100 Breaststroke1st: Treyse Miller (1:06.46)2nd: Liam Sugar (1:20.82)3rd: Tylor Schierer (1:26.71)400 Freestyle Relay1st: Canale-Giberson, Bond, Dawson, Denkenberger (3:56.02) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Jefferson County man killed in Richland UTV rollover accident Rollout of public defender’s office hits snags Oswego superintendent: Students didn’t try to take deputy’s gun Latest e-Edition January 18, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego JC Penney store to closeCops: Oswego man kicks in door, threatens Hannibal residentsHarborfest board member named new executive directorCops: 4 students hit deputy during fight in Oswego High School cafeteria Oswego High School cafeteriaProsecutors need to spend hours sifting through body camera footageOswego superintendent: Students didn’t try to take deputy’s gunKeith J. BracyDanny R. ParkhurstFormer Miller Brewery complex to be redevelopedOswego gets first electric vehicle fast-charging hub Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes FOR RENT fulton clean 2 bdrm apt. $900+utilities. No dogs. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
