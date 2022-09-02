MEXICO — The Oswego varsity boys soccer team broke through in the second half on Friday, with goals by Daniel Callen and Peyton Christ guiding the Bucs to a 2-0 win over Mexico in the consolation round of the Mexico varsity boys soccer tournament.
“We just wanted to build half by half,” said Oswego head coach Don Fronk of the team’s mindset entering the game. “We’re just kind of taking things a half at a time, and we’re building as we go.”
Mexico head coach Nicholas Pachoud said he stressed “effort on the 50/50 balls, which I think we did better, and really just stay aggressive” to the Tigers.
The game was scoreless at halftime, but both teams had numerous chances in the first 40 minutes of play.
A shot from Oswego’s Jonah Orta was stopped after a diving save from Mexico keeper Elijah Spurlin eight minutes in, and the Bucs hit the crossbar with a shot just five minutes later.
18 minutes in, Jacob Poissant had a shot go just wide past Bucs keeper Michael Fierro, and Ethan Becker had a chance that just missed minutes later. Fierro made several athletic stops to keep the game scoreless, and Oswego was unable to convert any final chances before the half.
“I thought we did a really nice job of kind of controlling possession today, controlling the tempo of the game in the first half,” said Fronk. “We just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Pachoud also felt his team played a strong half, saying, “The first half was great.”
“I think we opened the game with a corner in the first minute, and I told them, ‘This is our game to win,’” Pachoud said.
The Bucs, however, were able to break through with the game’s first goal just under nine minutes into the second half.
A pass from Teigen Patane led Daniel Callen, who was able to chip the ball past Spurlin and into the goal to give Oswego a 1-0 lead.
“(Callen) did an outstanding job of just putting a lot of pressure on there,” said Fronk of the goal. “He chased down that loose ball, just got a touch on it before the keeper could get to it.”
Pachoud said the Tigers’ “communication kind of broke down” on the game’s first goal.
But Mexico wouldn’t be deterred, and the team generated multiple quality scoring chances over the following minutes.
Fierro made a leaping save with just over 20 minutes to go, and followed up with a sliding save to his right side barely a minute later. The Tigers also saw several shots ricochet off the crossbar in their attempt to tie the score.
With just under seven minutes left, Fierro made another strong stop after a crossing feed made its way to the crease. The Bucs went the other way, and eighth-grader Peyton Christ doubled the lead after getting around a defender and ripping a shot home. Lucas Bruns picked up an assist on the goal.
“We talk to the guys all the time, when you get a step on your defender, take the shot,” Fronk said of the goal. “Put it on net, and good things will come. That’s what came for him.”
Fronk also noted it was encouraging to see the team’s young players step up and make an impact.
“Really, for us, we’re a young team this year,” said Fronk. “So to see Daniel Callen have that first goal as a freshman, and then Peyton Christ have the second goal for us as an eighth-grader. … Our youth is really stepping up this year, and that’s what we’re going to need them to do.”
With four minutes remaining, the Tigers generated a few chances, but Fierro and the Bucs’ defense stood tall, finishing the shutout and sealing a 2-0 win.
“Michael Fierro played an outstanding game today,” Fronk said. “He came up huge, a lot of really nice saves for us.”
Pachoud said the Tigers had “a ton” of chances, but just couldn’t convert.
“I think our right mid, Sean McWilliams, could’ve had two goals today. I think our forward, Jacob Poissant, could’ve had two goals today,” said Pachoud.
But he also acknowledged that being able to generate the scoring opportunities is an encouraging sign on its own.
“If you’re getting a lot of opportunities and you’re just missing the goal, that’s something you can improve on easily,” Pachoud said. “I think if it was a different problem, we’d have a bigger challenge. But just putting the ball in the net is something we can work on.”
Oswego (1-1) will be back in action at home against Cortland at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Mexico (0-2) will also play Tuesday, hosting Marcellus at 5:30 p.m.
