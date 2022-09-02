MEXICO — The Oswego varsity boys soccer team broke through in the second half on Friday, with goals by Daniel Callen and Peyton Christ guiding the Bucs to a 2-0 win over Mexico in the consolation round of the Mexico varsity boys soccer tournament.

“We just wanted to build half by half,” said Oswego head coach Don Fronk of the team’s mindset entering the game. “We’re just kind of taking things a half at a time, and we’re building as we go.”

