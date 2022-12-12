Oswego boys modified basketball falls to Corcoran Dec 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — The Oswego boys modified (white) basketball team fell 60-52 to Corcoran on Thursday at home. The Bucs trailed by 10 at the half, and by as many as 15 in the third quarter, coach Brad Shannon said.A small run from Oswego closed the gap to just six points, but Corcoran converted late to secure the win. Ed Kuzawski and Luis Correa combined for 39 points.Mike Waters added eight points, Mike Kenyon chipped in three points and Shawn Cloonan tacked on two points.Oswego is 3-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Oswego County to discontinue weekly COVID reporting Scriba firefighters douse mobile home fire Latest e-Edition December 10, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan charged in stepson’s death not interested in deal, lawyer saysSkip’s Fish Fry to close; mobile operation to continuePeter Van OpdorpHolly HarringtonOswego woman faces new charge: gang assaultPolice: Mother, cousin sexually abused woman for 7 yearsAnthony P. ‘Buddy’ LombardoMannion leads Senate race amid long recountMan found asleep behind wheel, arrested on gun chargesDonald K. Johnson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
