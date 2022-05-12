OSWEGO — On Tuesday night, the Oswego varsity boys lacrosse team avenged an early-season loss to Fulton, with a 10-8 win in the Pathfinder Crosse Trophy game and senior night.
Oswego senior Jack O’Leary said, “I think the senior night ceremony got the guys to hone in. This is the last time some of us will play Fulton and we have a nice rivalry with them, which got us going.”
The celebration of the six seniors on the Oswego team occurred at halftime with the team trailing 7-5 after 24 minutes of play. The Bucs have six seniors: Dylan Dunsmoor, Jack O’Leary, Patrick Murray, Coby Stubbe, Brennan Tynan, and Aiden Seinoski.
Oswego head coach Robert “Doc” Nelson acknowledged that nothing exactly was said at halftime either because of the ceremony. The second half was just different.
“We didn’t really say much because we were tied up with the senior day stuff,” Nelson said. “We basically said we just had to get more aggressive, the first half we were ball watching and standing around with our sticks below our waists. I wouldn’t say we got a ton better in the second half, but we got better defensively.”
Nelson talked about changing the “point of attack” during the second half on offense, a move the longtime coach used to give better angles at the net for his players and also introduced some “pick” plays, to screen open his scorers. In the first half, Buc shooters were forced into the alley, a spot that Nelson’s right-handed players struggle to overcome.
Fulton had two scoring runs in the first half to get early control, the first occurring from 8:31 in the first quarter until early in the second quarter.
This featured two goals from Ryan Carroll, who had his fourth 4-goal performance of the season Tuesday night. A goal from Quinn Backenstross at the six-minute point of the first quarter and a tally by Jacob Atwater completed the 4-1 scoring run for the Red Raiders.
Oswego, trailing 4-2, answered with its own run, using goals from Dylan Dunsmoor, Aiden Seinoski and Logan Crannell to go up 5-4 with 4:27 left in the half.
Fulton roared back, scoring the last three goals of the half in the last three minutes. Atwater beat sophomore Cooper Fitzgerald off his first step in the offensive zone going to his right with six seconds left before halftime, making it 7-5.
Fulton won the first matchup of the season, 6-5, but both coaches acknowledged that the second matchup of the season for the Pathfinder Crosse Trophy is always different. For the Bucs, that difference was the relentless defense and possession time after the stoppage. Nelson said he saw this coming before the game.
“Just in the last 10 days, the light switch has gone on for some guys,” Nelson said. “It has been kind of a late awakening but it’s happened a little bit.”
From 9:38 of the third quarter until 6:20 of the fourth quarter, Oswego outscored Fulton 5-0. O’Leary got his second goal of the game, Dunsmoor added three, and Gavin Mills finished a goal off a pick play. Mills rolled off a Cooper Fitzgerald screen at the top of the point and rifled one from 10 yards away, into the net.
Atwater added one last goal for Fulton with 2:48 left to make it 10-8, but all last attempts were foiled.
Lucas Nelson and Mac Fitzgerald matched each other in net with eight saves each.
Trevor Doty led Fulton in assists with two, while Dunsmoor and Crannell had one each for the Bucs.
Oswego (4-9) will continue its closing week of the season against Jameville-Dewitt on Thursday. While Fulton (4-8) closes its season vs. Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Saturday.
“This is a fun group,” Nelson said. “I told them last week that despite our record, it has not been anything but fun. I like this group and they are intelligent. They are a bunch of knuckleheads sometimes but overall it has been fun coaching them.”
