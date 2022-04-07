OSWEGO — Opening the season with a loss is never ideal, but as Oswego boys’ lacrosse head coach Robert Nelson said, “Sometimes you’ve just got to jump into the pool and start swimming.”
The Buccaneers did just that on Tuesday night, falling 15-2 to Skaneateles in the team’s opening game of the spring. Nelson noted the physicality of the Lakers’ squad gave Oswego trouble throughout the night, saying the Bucs were “giving up four inches and 20 pounds in a lot of spots” on the field.
“We just can’t replicate that in our practices,” said Nelson. “Given all that, I don’t want to say I’m pleased with what happened, but I’m not displeased. We worked hard, we did some good things.”
Ethan Hunt opened the scoring for the Lakers just 1:26 into the game, with Sean Kerwick spinning around a defender to double the lead with 6:18 remaining in the first.
Hunt added his second goal just over a minute and a half later, finishing off a feed from Jack Buff on a two-on-one break. Hunt completed the early hat trick with 1:15 remaining in the quarter, and a goal from Gerald Morrissey gave Skaneateles a 5-0 lead after the first.
Oswego was able to get on the board to open the second quarter, after Cooper Fitzgerald intercepted a Laker pass just across midfield and broke in alone before ripping a shot past goaltender Luke Renaud.
Nelson said the Bucs will “expect a lot” from Fitzgerald, who he noted is the team’s leading returning scorer from last year. However, Nelson also acknowledged that like much of the Bucs’ young squad, Fitzgerald will have to “learn in the game situations” as the season progresses.
The Lakers quickly responded to Fitzgerald’s tally, scoring seven unanswered goals before the end of the half. Kerwick scored on the man-advantage to push the lead back to five, with Grayson Brunelle adding another tally 27 seconds later. Cade Bourcy quickly added yet another goal for Skaneateles, extending the lead to 8-1 and forcing an Oswego timeout.
While Nelson said he aimed to limit Laker runs in the first two minutes, the Bucs’ head coach said his team “broke down a couple times later,” with freshman goalie Mac Fitzgerald facing 21 first-half shots in his first varsity contest.
“We wanted to keep the ball off Mac in goal. We didn’t do a good job of that,” Nelson said. “I have no problem with what (Mac) did in net. … We can work with that kid, he’s got a great future.”
Brunelle made it a 9-1 game with 5:26 left in the first half, going top-shelf with a hard shot just over Fitzgerald in net. Skaneateles quickly won the ensuing faceoff, and a slick passing sequence resulted in another goal for Morrissey, just 21 seconds after Brunelle’s second tally.
Brunelle completed a hat trick of his own with 2:24 left in the half, bouncing a shot home to extend the advantage to 11-1. Bourcy added another Laker goal 43 seconds later, wrapping around the net and tucking the ball home to send Skaneateles to halftime with a 12-1 lead.
With a sizable deficit at the half, Nelson said his goal for the Bucs was to “just win the third quarter.” While that didn’t come to fruition, the head coach noted that “the kids bought into” that attitude in the second half.
“We didn’t quit, we didn’t cave,” said Nelson.
The third quarter was nearly scoreless, but Bourcy scored his third goal of the night with 28 seconds left, extending the Laker lead to 13-1. Jeffrey McCrone made it 14-1 just 35 seconds into the fourth, but Oswego got a goal back when junior Joah Defren sniped the ball home with eight minutes remaining.
Cooper Morrissey added a goal with 1:07 left, bouncing the ball past Fitzgerald to send the Lakers home with a 15-2 victory.
Hunt and Brunelle both finished with four points (three goals, one assist) each for Skaneateles, while Gerald Morrissey had two goals and two assists. Bourcy added three goals, with Kerwick adding two goals and an assist. McCrone and Cooper Morrissey rounded out the Lakers’ goal-scoring, with Buff, Drew Goethe, Casey Ryan, Charles Carbonaro, and Colin Sweet adding assists.
Renaud stopped five of six shots in net, while Jack Marquardt stopped all four shots he faced. Ben Patterson stopped one of two shots for the Lakers.
Buc goals were scored by Cooper Fitzgerald and Defren, with both coming unassisted. Mac Fitzgerald stopped 15 of 30 shots in net.
Despite the loss, Nelson made note of several positive takeaways from the second half, saying the Bucs “cleared the ball much better in the second half.”
“Our riding got a little bit better,” Nelson added. “Again, we haven’t been able to really practice riding, so we had to kind of learn on the fly tonight. That got better. The clearing, given the fact that it’s really our second time out, I was OK with that.”
Ultimately, the Bucs’ head coach said he felt the speed of Skaneateles “just kind of caught us off guard.”
“Now, we just need to work on playing with that intensity and speed in practice,” said Nelson. “It’s something to build on. ... We lost to a very good team. We’ll get better.”
