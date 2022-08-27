CORTLAND — The Oswego boys varsity golf team opened their 2022 season on Friday, winning a road match against Cortland, 211-219, at Walden Oaks Golf Club.
It has been a busy first week of the year for Oswego head Coach Dan Rose and his nine man squad.
Rose, now in his fifteenth season with Oswego, held team try-outs this year at Tamarack and Battle Island Golf Club from Tuesday to Thursday, providing his players the opportunity to play two different courses testing many different shots and clubs in the bag.
This also gave Rose a chance to observe his players in high pressure situations. Having lost five seniors to graduation last season, Rose concludes that his team is young and full of confidence.
“Although we are young, we have players with a good amount of competitive playing experience,” said Rose.
Rising to the top of this year’s Players to Watch list is a trio of Sophomore golfers: Tanner Palmitesso, Gavin Ruggio and Kevin Waters. Rose believes all three of these players will set the tone for this year’s scoring.
Ruggio came through try-outs as the medalist after three days of intense play, shooting nines of 39 and 38 on the front side at Battle Island (Tamarack play was halted after three holes due to rain). Palmitesso was not far behind, shooting nines of 41 and 38.
“All three of these guys play a good deal of competitive golf,” said Rose, “and I expect that they will lead our team in scoring for the remainder of the season.”
Rose says that it is clear that Waters and Ruggio have put many hours of work into their games since last season.
“Both of them (Ruggio and Waters) have built mental and physical strength since last season," said Rose. "They handle themselves like veterans on the golf course.”
Rose was also impressed with Palmitesso’s game.
“Tanner never tries overdo it on the course. He swings within himself and keeps a level head," Rose said. "I think we will be able to rely on Tanner for consistent scoring this season.”
Louis Roman, a junior this year, also has a substantial amount of experience and has raised the level of his game since last season.
“We will need Lou to be a consistent scorer for us if we hope to compete with all of the teams in our league," added Rose.
On Friday, Oswego won its first match of the season, beating Cortland on their home course by a final stroke count of 211 - 219. As expected, Waters and Ruggio led the way for the Bucs, shooting 38 and 41, respectively.
Waters’ round might have been even better if not for a slight hiccup on his second to last hole, the short par 4 third at Walden Oaks where his six iron tee shot found the hazard on the left side of the fairway. A three putt from 16 feet finished off the double bogey six.
Ruggio’s round also included an uncharacteristically high number of putts, including a four putt.
“It’s nice to know that we didn’t play our absolute best today, but still came out with a win,” said Rose. “We talk a lot about mental strength and mental toughness. Mentally strong players don’t let bad holes or bad shots bother them much. We are learning to do that.”
Also playing well for Oswego on Friday was junior Louis Roman, who also carded a 41 for the nine holes. Roman is getting more and more comfortable with each match he plays.
Palmitesso (42) and Mason Kurilovitch (49) closed out the scoring for the Bucs on Friday.
The next event on the Bucs' schedule is the pre-season invitational being played at the famed Seven Oaks Golf Course in Hamilton on Monday. The 18 hole event is a special treat for the players who will get a sneak peak at all of the talent that Section III has to offer this season.
