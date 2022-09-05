Oswego boys golf defeats Hannibal in first-ever meeting between teams

Hannibal’s Tenly Baker hits a tee shot on the fourth hole at Oswego Country Club on Friday. Baker shot a 50 for the Warriors.

 Bob Ruggio photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego and Hannibal high school golf teams played for the first time in school history on Friday at the Bucs’ home course, Oswego Country Club. Oswego graduate (class of 2000) and longtime Oswego Country Club member Zach Farden has taken the reins as the head golf coach of the Warriors, building his squad of seven from the ground up, even piecing together sets of clubs and equipment for his brand new players.

“They are a great group of kids who genuinely seem interested in playing and learning the game,” said Farden about his newly formed team. “We started practicing and playing this summer and they have already come a long way.”

