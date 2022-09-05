Oswego boys golf defeats Hannibal in first-ever meeting between teams

OSWEGO — The Oswego and Hannibal high school golf teams played for the first time in school history on Friday at the Bucs’ home course, Oswego Country Club. Oswego graduate (class of 2000) and longtime Oswego Country Club member Zach Farden has taken the reins as the head golf coach of the Warriors, building his squad of seven from the ground up, even piecing together sets of clubs and equipment for his brand new players.
“They are a great group of kids who genuinely seem interested in playing and learning the game,” said Farden about his newly formed team. “We started practicing and playing this summer and they have already come a long way.”
Dan Rose, now in his 15th season as the Buccaneer head coach, was impressed with what he saw from the young Warrior group.
“It’s rare to see such an inexperienced group play with the amount of poise that Hannibal has,” Rose said. “Zach has an incredible amount of competitive golfing experience and knowledge, and I can already tell that he is pushing this team in the winning direction.”
Rose was particularly impressed with Warrior 8th grader Tenly Baker, who tied for team low with a score of 50 on the front side at Oswego Country Club in her debut match there. Tenly is playing golf on the boys team in addition to playing soccer this fall.
“I had to kind of pluck players from other sports to get this off the ground,” Farden said about his team.
Also shooting 50 for Hannibal on Friday was Tyler Emmons.
Gavin Ruggio captured overall medalist honors with a front nine score of 37, which included birdies on the par-5 first and the par-4 sixth. Gavin has had a solid start to the season for the Bucs and hopes to carry the momentum forward with the start of school next week.
Kevin Waters continued his stellar play for Oswego on Friday, shooting a fine score of 38 on the front side. Louis Roman shot 41.
Oswego won the overall match. Hannibal and Oswego will look to compete one more time before year’s end, but Rose and Farden got the feeling that this first ever match was the start of an intense and long lasting cross-town rivalry.
